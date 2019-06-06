Numbers looking good for Spinoff

Based on what we have seen over the past few years, winners of the Belmont Stakes have shared three traits: tactical speed, a pedigree conducive to the distance and good connections. In this year's field, only Spinoff satisfies all three.

Every winner since Union Rags in 2012 has posted a triple-digit Brisnet speed figure before running in the 11/2-mile slog at Big Sandy. In other words, the last seven winners have reached close to par for the Belmont Stakes (103) entering the race. Sir Winston (101 in the Peter Pan Stakes), Spinoff (102 in the Louisiana Derby), morning-line favorite Tacitus (103 in the Wood Memorial) and Tax (three triple-digit speed figures, the most in the field) are the only horses in this field that qualify on raw speed.

Going back 20 years, most of the eventual Belmont winners didn't make strong moves from the back of the pack, either. Instead, they were up close at the second call (mile mark) and the 11/4-mile mark. For example, only Creator (2016), Summer Bird (2009), Birdstone (2004) and Lemon Drop Kid (1999) were more than three lengths behind the winner at the second call. Only Summer Bird and Birdstone were more than 3 lengths behind the winner with 2 furlongs to go in the race. Spinoff has been no worse than fourth at the second call in any of his four races leading up the Kentucky Derby and only once did he not enter the stretch in the lead.

Too much or too little inherited speed, however, isn't ideal. Belmont winners, and a vast majority of those that finish this race in the money, inherit between two and three times as much speed than stamina from their pedigree, expressed as a dosage index -- a numerical expression of a horse's pedigree first published in the Daily Racing Form in 1981 -- between 2.00 and 3.00. Over the past 20 years, 14 winners have a dosage index between 2.00 and 3.00. Since 2013, half of the runners entered in the Belmont Stakes had a dosage index between 2.00 and 3.00, yet that group accounts for five of the six winners in that span (2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is the outlier with a dosage index of 4.33). Spinoff is one of five horses in the field with a dosage index in the acceptable range.

Over the past few years, one sire, Tapit, has dominated the Belmont Stakes landscape. The Gainesway Farm stud has had three progeny -- Tonalist in 2014, Creator in 2016 and Tapwrit in 2017 -- go on to win the Belmont Stakes, making him one of just five stallions to sire three or more winners.

Spinoff's sire, Hard Spun, isn't as prolific with Belmont winners as Tapit, but he did finish second in the Kentucky Derby, third in the Preakness Stakes and fourth in the Belmont Stakes during the 2007 Triple Crown races. Spinoff's mother, Zaftig, was sired by Gone West, who was the damsire (grandfather) to 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags.

Finally, Spinoff's trainer, Todd Pletcher, is a seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer with three winners in the Belmont Stakes over 35 entries: filly Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017. Spinoff's rider, Manny Franco, is making his Belmont Stakes debut, but he is no amateur, having finished in the top 10 for earnings in each of the last three years in addition to five stakes wins in 2019.

Pletcher sounded relieved to hear Saturday's weather calls for sunny skies, trusting Spinoff's poor performance in the Kentucky Derby was weather related.

"I'm hoping that was the case," Pletcher told reporters after the Belmont Stakes draw on Tuesday, "because the horse has trained to, me, consistently with some of the horses that we've run in the Belmont over the years that have performed well, and I'm hoping he catches a fast track and gets to prove how good he is or is not."

