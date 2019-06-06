School compiles places-to-donate list

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock has assembled a list of places where people can donate items for victims of Arkansas River flooding.

The Clinton School-provided list is:

• American Red Cross. Red Cross-operated shelters are open in Fort Smith, Dardanelle, Russellville, Conway, Pine Bluff and North Little Rock, as well as Red Cross-assisted shelters in Dyer, Altheimer and Wright. Additional information is available at RedCross.org/Shelter or (800) 733-2767.

• Arkansas Foodbank. Information on how to help is available at: https://bit.ly/2wDqgXA or through the organization's fundraiser on Facebook.

• United Way of Fort Smith. It is accepting donation items for flood victims and looking for volunteers in multiple counties. Text 'Flood2019' to 91999.

• Salvation Army of Fort Smith. It is accepting online donations to feed flood victims. More information is available on the organization's Facebook page or by calling (479) 783-6145.

• The Arkansas Homeless Coalition and the city of Little Rock are collecting camping supplies -- tents, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets -- to assist homeless people who have lost their belongings because of the flooding. Specific items may be dropped off at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, 3805 W. 12th St., Room 103, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Additional information is available from Chris Porter, the city's homeless advocate, (501) 353-4610.

Metro on 06/06/2019