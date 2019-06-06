Palmer Cup set for live-streaming

For the first time in the history of the event, the Arnold Palmer Cup, set to begin Friday at The Alotian Club in Roland, will be live-streamed through a partnership with the Golf Channel.

The Golf Channel will be streaming on its app four hours a day Friday through Sunday with distribution to 35 countries. “I think we’re taking a big step toward live coverage,” said Jon Podany, the Arnold Palmer Enterprises chief executive officer. “Our hope is to be on TV live over the coming years.

ArkansasOnline.com will provide updates throughout the tournament and also will provide live scoring.