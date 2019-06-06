Fire set, daughter dunked in flooded Arkansas River; mom jailed

A North Little Rock woman is accused of setting her apartment on fire, then sending her 8-year-old daughter inside to get a cellphone and dunking the child in the flooded Arkansas River, a police report said.

North Little Rock police officers arrested Fitzgera Olivia Moore, 25, on Wednesday on charges of arson and endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said. Moore told officers that she made her child strip naked and then dipped her in the flooded river “because she was going to be going to a better place,” the report said. Moore said she was attempting to baptize the child, the report said.

Moore also told officers that she set her apartment on fire because, “God said he was going to burn everything, and she was just helping him,” the report said. Moore later made the child walk through the burned apartment to fetch a cellphone, the report said.

Officers arrested Moore near her apartment at 1621 Rockwater Blvd., according to the report.

Moore was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday, according to the jail’s roster.

Shots fired at home in LR; woman held

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations of driving by a residence while shooting and screaming at the people inside, an arrest report said.

Little Rock officers arrested Whitney Malone, 20, on three charges of committing a terroristic act after residents near 17 Belmar Drive said a woman in a maroon car shot at their home while shouting, the report said.

Near 7601 N. Chicot Road, officers made a traffic stop of a maroon car that had a bullet hole in its rear driver’s side and found several long guns, pistols and shell casings inside the vehicle, the report said.

Malone was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Woman said to hit driver of tow truck

Angry that her car was being moved, a Little Rock woman reportedly broke the window of a tow truck and assaulted the driver, police said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Zakyrah Sharome Gilbert, 19, on Tuesday on charges of robbery, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property after an arrest report said she broke the window of a tow truck moving her car from 13500 Chenal Parkway.

The report said Gilbert elbowed the driver in the face and grabbed the keys to the tow truck. Gilbert caused about $1,500 in damage to the truck, police said, adding that they had not been able to find the truck’s keys.

Gilbert was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Man jailed in shots directed at vehicle

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after shots were fired into a car that had four people inside, according to a police report.

Little Rock police officers arrested Anthony Obi Jr., 30, on four charges of committing a terroristic act Wednesday after shots were fired toward a vehicle near 7000 W. Wakefield Drive, the report said.

The report said at least one bullet hit the vehicle.

Obi was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.