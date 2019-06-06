Buffett bringing a taste of paradise — and a flood of Parrotheads — to Verizon Arena

1 "LOST SHAKER OF SALT"

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band bring a taste of paradise — and a flood of Parrotheads — to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $29-$146. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

The Comedy of Errors opens Friday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

2 SHAKESPEARE ... AND LOESSER

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre returns for another summer season — its 13th — with a month of classic and musical theater, through July 7 at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. This year's festival comprises William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors (opening Friday outdoors on the McAlister Hall lawn), and, in the Reynolds Performance Hall, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet (a one-hour, family-friendly version) and Frank Loesser's musical Guys and Dolls. Comedy is "pay what you can." Guys and Macbeth tickets are $34, $28 for students, senior citizens and military; R&J tickets are $15 and $12.50. There are also ticket packages available. Call (866) 810-0012 or visit arkshakes.com.

3 SPECTACULAR

Take a psychedelic journey at the Laser Spectacular — Featuring the Music of Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $30-$39. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Stars and Stripes Celebration. Democrat-Gazette file photo

4 STARS AND STRIPES

Flag Day gets a musical salute with the Little Rock Winds at the center of A Stars and Stripes Celebration, 7 p.m. Sunday on the lawn of the MacArthur Museum of Military History, MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. The concert includes marches, patriotic songs and show tunes, the Presentation of Colors and recognition of military members and veterans. Blue Bell Creameries is supplying free ice cream. Admission is free. Call (501) 666-0777 or visit lrwinds.org.

5 FIRST STAGE

Cash: Ring of Fire, the life of Johnny Cash as told through his music, is onstage through July 6 — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (12:45 p.m. matinees only on Wednesdays through June 19), 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday — at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain time. Tickets are $33-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show-only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Berkeley Courtney-Moore plays Matilda, with Marcia Brown as Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical, through June 23 at the Studio Theater. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy The Studio Theater

6 SECOND STAGE

A little girl (Berkeley Courtney Moore), intelligent and possessed of latent psychokinetic powers, finds love and redemption through an understanding teacher (Marcia Brown), despite the adversity of dense and unloving parents (Cory and Rosalynn Williams) and a hateful, sadistic headmistress (Duane Jackson) in Matilda the Musical (music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Dennis Kelly based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl). It opens today at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Supporting actors are split into two casts — the "Miracle Cast," 7:30 p.m. today, June 14-15, 20 and 23 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and June 22-23; and the "Naughty Cast," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 13 and 21-22, 2:30 p.m. June 15-16. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens (65-plus) and military. Call (501) 374-2615 or visit tinyurl.com/STMatilda.

Susan C. Thomey (from left) as Ousier Boudreaux, Sarah Spradlin as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie and Melissa Dillon Thompson as Truvy Jones in Steel Magnolias at the Royal Theatre. Photo by Matthew Burns

7 THIRD STAGE

The Royal Players let their hair down for Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and June 13-15 and 2 p.m. Sunday and June 16 at the Royal Theatre, 110 S. Market St., Benton. Sponsor is Everett Buick GMC. Tickets are $12, $10 for college students with valid ID, senior citizens age 60 and above and members of the military, and $6 for students in 12th grade and below. Call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

The Evie Ladin Band -- (from left) Evie Ladin, Keith Terry and Erik Pearson -- performs for the Kinfolk Folk Festival Friday in Hot Springs. Photo by Gudmundur Vigfusson

8 FOLK FEST

Red Light Roastery Coffee House, 1003 Park Ave., Hot Springs, is hosting the Kinfolk Folk Fest, noon-6 p.m. Friday, starting with an open jam from noon-2 p.m. Jenny and Tom and Friends (Jenny and Tom Sartain) perform from 2-3:30 p.m.; neo-traditional kinetic-folk trio the Evie Ladin Band takes the stage at 4. Carry in lawn chairs or blankets. Superior Brewery will serve beer; the Itz Gud Fud truck will set up at 910 Park. Admission is free; donations benefit Park Avenue Community Association and the Hot Springs Cultural Alliance. Call (501) 609-9357 or visit hotsprings.org/events/event/3984.

9 ARTS FEST

The 11th annual Delta Arts Festival, 1-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in 13 venues throughout downtown Newport, showcases the work of 19 writers, 16 musical acts and 235 artists and craftsmen (170 fine artists, 35 functional artists and 30 craft artists). Most of the musical performances take place Saturday. Admission is free except for the Ghost Tours and vodka tastings, $5, at Postmaster Spirits, 200 Hazel St. Call (870) 523-1009 or email director@newportaredc.org; find a Saturday schedule at the Facebook event page, tinyurl.com/yyobapke.

10 ARTCHALK

Things will get colorful and a little dusty in downtown North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District as artists create chalk murals for ArtChalk Arkansas, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a youth chalk area, a beer garden, food trucks and music. Admission is free. A fundraiser reception, 7-10 p.m Friday, includes a silent auction, a signature cocktail and a chance to meet the artists; admission is $50. Visit bit.ly/ARTCHALKARevent.

