Travs belt way by the Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Travelers used stellar starting pitching and a flurry of extra-base hits to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 11-1 in front of 2,876 fans Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas (25-33) trailed 2-1 until the fifth inning, when consecutive two-out hits by Jake Fraley and Kyle Lewis brought in three runs to increase the Travelers' lead to 5-1.

Fraley's RBI single gave the Travelers started a 3-1 lead, and Lewis's two-run double made it 5-1.

The Travelers (36-21) scored five more runs in the seventh inning on five hits -- three going for extra bases -- to increase their lead to 10-1. Mike Ahmed and Evan White belted triples, and Dom Thompson-Williams added a double for Arkansas in the inning.

Kyle Lewis homered in the ninth for the Travelers to set the final margin and give the team 11 hits in the contest.

Eight of the Travs' nine starters got at least one hit with Lewis leading the way with a 2-for-3 night with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Thompson-Williams and Jordan Cowan added two hits apiece.

Khalil Lee, Meibrys Viloria and Travis Jones all had two hits for the Naturals who finished with seven as a team.

Darren McCaughan (4-3) was dominant on the mound for Arkansas, striking out seven and allowing just one run over seven innings to earn the victory and see his earned run average go down to 2.88. Zac Grotz pitched the final two innings for the Travelers, striking out two to lower his ERA to 2.76.

Connor Green (3-5) took the loss for Northwest Arkansas, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits over 5 innings. The Travs tagged Emilio Ogando for 5 more runs on 4 hits in 11/3 innings of relief of Greene. Andrew Beckwith, the Naturals final reliever, allowed Lewis' ninth-inning home run.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: TBA; Drillers: RH Dustin May (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

SHORT HOPS Flooding along the Arkansas River has placed the transmitter site for KARN-AM, 920, under water and has taken the radio station off the air. Game broadcasts are still available on the station's website (sportsanimal920.com) and through the Tune In Radio app (tunein.com).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 06/06/2019