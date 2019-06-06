Tulsa DB calls Arkansas environment 'unbelievable'

2021 DB Keuan Parker was impressed with Wednesday's visit to Arkansas. Photo courtesy of @JohnnyDashMedia

Tulsa junior defensive back Keuan Parker’s second visit to Arkansas on Wednesday was highly successful, and a third trip is likely.

“The environment is unbelievable. Really awesome coaching staff,” Parker said. “I like how the coaching staff cares about the players' lives and futures beyond football. Coach Morris and his coaching staff really have a plan to turn their program up. They explained how they plan to build it up for the future.”

Parker, 5-11, 170 pounds of Booker T. Washington High School, received an offer from the Razorbacks on Saturday to go along with others from Oregon, Baylor, Iowa State, Arkansas State, Temple and others.

Fayetteville and the university seemed like one to Parker.

“I like how everything and everyone on the hill is basically all one community,” he said. “It just feels like a college town.”

Parker, who had 26 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore, visited Arkansas with touted junior athlete Javion Hunt of Oklahoma City.

Spending time with cornerbacks coach Mark Smith made Parker a fan the Arkansas coach.

“Coach Smith seems like a real authentic and good man. He kept it real with me throughout our conversations,” Parker said. “He’s big on building a good relationship with players.”

He has plans to make it back to Arkansas.

“For sure. I need to get back up there,” Parker said.