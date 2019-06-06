Sections
Victim ID'd in fatal Arkansas shooting; man charged with murder

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:45 p.m. 0comments
Authorities have identified a 41-year-old found fatally shot this week, leading to the arrest of an Arkansas man who faces a murder charge, officials said.

The Pope County sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home Monday evening in Hector where they found the body of Jeremy Wayne Davis with an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jason Royalty in connection with Davis’ death a short while later, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities charged Royalty with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say what led to the shooting.

Royalty remained in the Pope County jail Thursday with bond set at $150,000 ahead of a July 1 court date.

County and online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

