$150,000 spent in development area scrutinized

The state Department of Workforce Services has questioned about $150,000 in costs by the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District over two years because of an alleged potential violation of federal procurement requirements, a state auditor told lawmakers Thursday.

Deputy Legislative Auditor Tom Bullington said the Department of Workforce Services is investigating the district for program years 2014 and 2015 as part of its monitoring under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2015.

In a written response to the audit, the development district disagreed with the department's conclusion and offered information to support the basis of its obligations, according to Arkansas Legislative Audit's written report to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's Committee on State Agencies.

Patricia Hargrove, executive director for the development district, said, "This is something that had happened years ago, prior to us being in our positions.

"We are working with [the Department of Workforce Services] on correcting this issue. In fact, they were in our office yesterday and will be back in our office tomorrow to go over the expenditures, so we think we are going to have a quick resolution of this," she told the committee.

Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District officials have implemented changes in the procurement processes, Hargrove said.

The federal act authorizes the nation's public workforce development system, Department of Workforce Services spokesman Zoe Calkins said in a written statement after the committee meeting. Calkins wrote that the state and local system helps businesses increase productivity, strengthen competitiveness and meet skill and hiring needs as it helps Americans gain skills, attain jobs, improve earnings and advance their careers.

Calkins explained that the alleged violation of federal procurement requirements involves the act's requirement that one-stop operators, which coordinate service delivery, must be competitively procured.

Under questioning by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, at the legislative panel's meeting, Hargrove acknowledged that the Department of Workforce Services has questioned $150,000 in costs.

"I think it's in relationship to how expenses were coded," she said.

Asked how the district would pay back the funds if it's required to do so, Hargrove said, "We will work with the state and hopefully they'll work with us in getting that paid as soon as possible."

Tanya Plunkett, director of internal audit at the Department of Workforce Services, said the procurement of a one-stop operator under the act is new.

"They had to procure the services and he [a former district official] was very closely involved with helping write that up. That was the issue that arose," she told the legislative committee. The former district official didn't benefit personally from this matter, she said.

Afterward, Hargrove referred a reporter's question about the identity of the former district official to the Department of Workforce Services.

Calkins said in a written statement that "ADWS is unable to provide this information at this time as the matter is still under investigation and no final determination has been made."

During the committee meeting, Hickey asked Plunkett if the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District is in danger of having to pay back the money.

Plunkett replied, "We are trying to mitigate this down."

The committee co-chairman, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, asked if the negotiations between both parties will be completed in the near future.

Plunkett replied, "It is supposed to be on our director's desk Monday morning."

Asked if the department has determined whether the district will have to pay any of the $150,000 back or, if so, how much, Calkins said in a written statement that "no amount has been determined at this point."

Daryl Bassett is the director of the Department of Workforce Services. He will become the secretary of the new Department of Labor and Licensing, effective July 1, under Gov. Asa Hutchinson's reorganization of state government.

The number of state agencies reporting to the governor will decline from 42 to 15 under the reorganization plan, effective July 1. The Department of Workforce Services will become a division in the new Department of Commerce and the division's director will be Charisse Childers, who is now the director of the Department of Career Education.

Metro on 06/07/2019