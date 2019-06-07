2 Arkansas teens arrested in fatal shooting

Two Union County teens face capital murder charges in connection to a shooting Wednesday that left one man dead and another injured.

Tristan D. Waller, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were scheduled for first appearance hearings this week in 35th Judicial District Court on charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder for their alleged involvement in the shooting that occurred in the Urbana community.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Union County sheriff’s office, declined to release the 17-year-old’s name, saying that the sheriff's office and the 13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office are seeking to adjudicate him as an adult.

“It hasn’t been done yet,” Stinson said.

The pair were identified as suspects in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Brandon Parker.

Randy Miller, 22, was injured in the shooting.

Just before noon Wednesday, deputies were notified that two victims had arrived at the ProMed Ambulance substation at 1152 Strong Hwy. with apparent gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that two men, Parker and Miller, had been shot and they learned the shooting had occurred in the Urbana area.

Parker and Miller were transported by ambulance to Medical Center of South Arkansas, where Parker was pronounced dead. Miller was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parker and Miller were inside a vehicle in Urbana when the suspects opened fire, Stinson said.

Following an investigation of the crime scene and an interview with Miller, deputies identified Waller and the 17-year-old as suspects and took them into custody a short time later in Urbana.

Stinson said the investigation was ongoing.