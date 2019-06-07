Arkansas man charged with kidnapping, rape

Authorities arrested an Arkansas man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female last month, authorities said Friday.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office said authorities arrested 57-year-old Norris Howard of Pine Bluff following an investigation into the alleged assaults.

Authorities charged him with kidnapping, rape and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office said it’s been investigating the case since late last month. Details about the alleged kidnapping and attack weren’t immediately available.

Howard remained in the Jefferson County jail Friday with bond not listed in an online jail roster.

County and court records didn’t list an attorney representing him to comment on the charges.