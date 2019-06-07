Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Palmer Cup Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Video editorial Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man charged with kidnapping, rape

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 4:19 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Howard Norris. Photo by Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Authorities arrested an Arkansas man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female last month, authorities said Friday.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office said authorities arrested 57-year-old Norris Howard of Pine Bluff following an investigation into the alleged assaults.

Authorities charged him with kidnapping, rape and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office said it’s been investigating the case since late last month. Details about the alleged kidnapping and attack weren’t immediately available.

Howard remained in the Jefferson County jail Friday with bond not listed in an online jail roster.

County and court records didn’t list an attorney representing him to comment on the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT