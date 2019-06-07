Arkansas music festival announces lineup including Walk the Moon, Colbie Caillat

This year's lineup for MusicFest in El Dorado will include Walk the Moon, Colbie Caillat's new band and a host of other acts, mainly in country, indie, rock and pop genres.

The festival, held from Sept. 27-28, will center around the Murphy Arts District. The first day kicks off with rock band Walk The Moon, who are known for their singles "Shut Up and Dance" and "One Foot." Indie groups lovelytheband and The New Respects will also take the stage. At an afterparty at the Griffin Restaurant, hip hop group RDGLDGRN will perform.

Country singer-songwriter Brett Young headlines Saturday, along with Colbie Caillat's band Gone West, whose EP Tides was released earlier this year. Tyler Rich, Gabby Barrett, Teddy Robb, Trey Johnson, Spectra Vamp and Szlachetka will also play. A second afterparty at the Griffin will include music from The ShotGunBillys.

“I’m very excited about our lineup," MAD President and Chief Operating Officer Pam Griffin told the El Dorado News-Times in an interview. "We’re wanting to do something a little different – more fresh, current artists this year."

Other events during the weekend include 5K and 10K races, the Miss MusicFest Pageant, a bag toss tournament, a zip line, vendors selling food and crafts, and more.

Two-day ticket packages will be available for members Monday, with early bird tickets available for the public starting Wednesday. Single-day tickets go on sale July 6.

Tickets will be available at eldomad.com.