LATEST: Levee in Faulkner County holding; crews rescue multiple people along rain-swollen Buffalo River

A deteriorating levee that prompted an evacuation recommendation for residents in the Lollie Bottoms area of Faulkner County is holding, officials said late Friday morning.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, the city's Fire Department, the Faulkner County Fire Department and the Corps of Engineers were all monitoring the situation at Lollie Levee late Thursday into Friday.

Castleberry said on Friday that crews are cautiously optimistic the levee will hold since the water levels are going down. The residents in the area have already evacuated.

Officials monitoring the levee reported Thursday night that additional deterioration of the structure could lead to a breach at any time.

Alerts were issued by radio, phone notifications and the National Weather Service to people living in or near Lollie Bottoms.

— Stephen Simpson

11:30 a.m. update

Crews in Arkansas rescued multiple people along the Buffalo River after downpours early Friday caused the waters to rapidly rise and forced campers to seek higher ground, officials said.

Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell said deputies and local police helped a group of 14 people and their dogs to higher ground after the fast-rising river swallowed up their bags and tents around 2 a.m. in Marshall.

“They were scared,” Cassell said, adding that authorities didn’t have to perform any swift-water rescues in the swollen river. “They just needed help.”

Agencies responded to similar calls several times as heavy rain fell through the night, triggering flash floods and bringing the Buffalo River to flood stages in some areas.

Park officials said they haven’t noted any injuries but have contacted several paddlers and campers.

“Our rangers are actively out on the river performing multiple rescues,” said Park Service spokeswoman Lauren Ray. She said rangers have been giving river-goers rides back to their vehicles.

Ray cautioned people to avoid parts of the river that are high, saying the water is fast-moving and has a lot of large debris in it.

Cassell said the early morning call could have been worse, especially during busier times of the year when campers flock to the area and set up “a wall of tents” along the river bank.

He said authorities brought the group of 14 back to the sheriff's office to dry out and warm up.

National Weather Service data shows a roughly 130-mile stretch of the Buffalo River is above flood level from Ponca to where the Buffalo and White Rivers meet near Buffalo City.

The weather service says more downpours may cause additional flash flooding in northern Arkansas later Friday.

Roughly three to four inches of rain fell through the night, and the agency expects thunderstorms and rain starting in the afternoon.

Weather officials are tracking drier and cooler temperatures next week.

— Youssef Rddad