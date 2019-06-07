Authorities ID body as ex-senator

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Authorities confirmed that the body of a woman found outside a home in northern Arkansas is that of former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, while police Thursday continued investigating her death as a homicide.

The body was found Tuesday evening at Collins-Smith's home in a residential area along Arkansas 90 near Pocahontas. A statement by the Arkansas State Police on Thursday didn't say how she died, but it said investigators received confirmation from the state Crime Laboratory that the remains were those of Collins-Smith.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency was withholding the manner of her death, citing an ongoing investigation. He said investigators can use those details during interviews with potential suspects.

He declined to comment when asked if the agency has identified any suspects in the case, and it didn't appear Thursday that authorities have made any arrests.

"We have no intention of releasing any information until such time" as an arrest is made, Sadler said.

Officials said Wednesday that because of the condition of the body, they were unable to immediately confirm its identity. State police didn't say when Collins-Smith died.

According to property records, Collins-Smith's home is also owned by her ex-husband, Philip Smith, a retired judge whose district covered Randolph County.

The couple separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce last year, according to court records.

Divorce documents showed disputes over a large sum of money and property the couple owned, including their home and a hotel.

They married in 1995 and have two adult children.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Harold Erwin signed a gag order sealing the release of information in the investigation, including law enforcement and medical reports.

Prosecutors argued that releasing the information would prevent the court from finding an impartial jury because of "prejudicial pretrial publicity."

Collins-Smith's district included Independence, Izard, Sharp and portions of Fulton and Randolph counties. She served from 2015 until she lost to her GOP primary challenger last year.

She previously served in the Arkansas House from 2011-13, serving the earlier part of that term as a Democrat and then switching parties.

Collins-Smith frequently butted heads within Democratic and Republican circles during her six years in the Legislature.

She staunchly opposed Arkansas' Medicaid expansion and was a strong gun-rights supporter, once saying: "You can't be pro-gun enough in Arkansas."

Collins-Smith's former spokesman, Ken Yang, said she had been working on preparing for 2020 campaigns but hadn't decided if she would run for any office.

Several of Collins-Smith's former political colleagues expressed their sympathies over her death. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was "both stunned and saddened."

"She was a good person who served in the public arena with passion and conviction," he said in a statement.

Metro on 06/07/2019