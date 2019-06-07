Blackshear visiting Arkansas

Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) sets to pass to a teammate against Miami during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

Former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear is officially visiting Arkansas today.

Blackshear (6-10, 250 pounds) averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Hokies in 2018-19.

Virginia Tech finished 26-9 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Blackshear shot 51 percent from the field, 33 percent from beyond the 3-point line and 74 percent from the free-throw line.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal and the 2019 NBA Draft in April. He withdrew from the draft on May 29.

He averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a sophomore.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello rates Blackshear the No. 1 immediately-eligible transfer and has called him “Immediately an all-conference candidate” at his new school.

Blackshear, who made the All-ACC second team as a fourth-year junior, graduated in December, which allows him to eligible to play in 2019-20.

He was an ESPN four-star prospect and the No. 27 power forward when he signed with Virginia Tech out of Orlando (Fla.) Maynard Evans in 2015.

He reportedly visited Florida on Thursday. Other schools reportedly interested are Kentucky, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Texas A&M, where former Hokies coach Buzz Williams was hired following the season.