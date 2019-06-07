Board votes to penalize former Arkansas doctor accused of harassment, assault by 2 patients

A former El Dorado doctor accused of sexual harassment and assault by two patients will have his license revoked for five years, but that order is stayed while he's in a monitoring program set up by Texas credentialing authorities.

After a Thursday hearing of more than four hours, the Arkansas State Medical Board unanimously agreed that psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. Shailesh Chhotalal Vora violated the Arkansas Medical Practices Act, which governs doctors' activities in the state.

The board voted to revoke Vora's Arkansas license with the stay and enumerated several conditions he must abide by to keep practicing, including sticking to the Texas medical board's conditions (such as working under close supervision) and reimbursing the board about $1,200 for the cost of its investigation.

"You've damaged the field of psychiatry," said board member and psychiatrist Dr. Brian Hyatt, who added that talk of the allegations in small El Dorado may deter some in the area from seeking help.

Vora is being monitored by the Texas board because he moved to Dallas, where he recently practiced psychiatry at an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center.

It wasn't clear what impact the Arkansas board's determination would have on his Texas licensure, which is listed in good standing, as his hearing stretched into the evening and that group couldn't immediately be reached.

In sworn testimony, Vora and two accusers gave conflicting accounts of a string of events the patients said included inappropriate touching of their genitals during visits to his clinic and at a lunch that took place at a Chinese restaurant.

Vora denied any sexual contact with the patients being treated for back pain, anxiety and depression, but admitted to exchanging text messages with one of them and talking about introducing Vora to a woman one patient said he knew.

"I crossed a boundary between the personal and the professional between me and [the patient]. ... Then it became a slippery slope," Vora said.

He described being divorced and then widowed after a brief remarriage, and said "loneliness" had clouded his judgment.

The patients, a man and woman who are married to each other, testified that Vora hugged, kissed and grabbed the woman several times between 2013 and 2018, touching her breasts and near her buttocks during exams and putting his hand between her legs at a restaurant.

The other patient said Vora made lewd remarks to both him and his wife, including asking if he could apply an electric shock treatment to his private parts and alleging that the doctor touched his genitals during a late-night visit to the clinic.

"He said he's my doctor, and I go by his rules," the male patient said.

The patients said they didn't seek out another provider because there were few specialists of that type working nearby.

If described truthfully, the actions would be violations of regulation 32 of the Medical Practice Act, which prohibits sexual contact between doctors and their patients and harassment of a sexual nature in a clinic or hospital setting, Dr. Lisa Martin testified to the board.

Vora's attorneys shared numerous letters of support for the doctor -- including from his ex-wife, his most recent employer and a longtime coworker -- and sought to highlight inconsistencies in the accusers' stories, such as the location of alleged assaults and where and when they'd said specific parts of their bodies were touched.

After hours of testimony and cross-examination, many facts were in dispute, including who was present when Vora scheduled a clinic visit with the male patient after business hours and if that patient asked the doctor to diagnose him with post-traumatic stress disorder to bolster an application for disability support.

In discussions and questions before their vote, board members emphasized the seriousness of the allegations.

Hyatt said Vora also received a sexual-harassment complaint in 2013, which he described as having "shocking similarities" to the complaints that led to the Arkansas board the issuing emergency order of suspension for Vora's license in April.

He quoted several excerpts from both the older and recent complaints presented to the board, such as "I left there feeling violated and dirty" and "I'm so ashamed and hurt and emotionally scared. I can't get it off my mind."

"These are psychiatric patients. They're not expected to act in a certain manner, but you are," Hyatt said. "You didn't cross the line a little bit. You crushed the line."

Vora can appeal the board's decision in circuit court.

