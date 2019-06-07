Doubles duo finally secures easy victory

No sport is more intolerant of rain than tennis, and nearly every player on the Association of Tennis Professionals' Challenger Tour has had to deal with that certainty.

Rainfall led to a day full of delays at Rebsamen Tennis Center on Wednesday for Little Rock Open entrants. On Thursday, heavy rain led to the rescheduling of singles matches. Doubles matches were moved to the indoor courts at Little Rock Athletic Club.

A first-round doubles match between U.S. players Treat Huey and Max Schnur and a team composed of Canadian Filip Peliwo and South Korean Duck-Hee Lee started Wednesday and was decided Thursday. After multiple delays resulted in a 5-1, first-set advantage late Wednesday, Huey and Schnur managed to carry their momentum through the night and into Thursday afternoon for a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Peliwo, a 25-year-old native of Vancouver, British Columbia, hoped for the opposite.

"You get matches that are delayed a lot of times, and those delays change momentum," Peliwo said. "Often times, you'll get matches that switch up. You kind of hope for it, but it didn't go our way this time."

Schnur said no player or doubles team wants to sleep on a large lead, but he said it's a part of the tennis routine.

"When you're the team that's up, you would ideally want to keep playing," Schnur said. "For them, anything to break our momentum. I understand that, and yes, the pressure would be a little more on us to be the ones to keep playing well."

Schnur, 26, was born in Richmond, Va., but played for Columbia University in New York City, where he still resides. He had never teamed with Huey in a doubles match before Wednesday, but he was fully aware of the quality of his teammate, who played his college tennis at Virginia.

Huey, 32, was born in Washington, D.C., but holds dual citizenships and competes internationally for the Philippines. In 2016, he was ranked 18th in the world in doubles. He made the doubles semifinal round at Wimbledon that summer. He made the doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2014 and 2016, and the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2013.

They like the results so far.

"I think there's a chance we'll start playing together," Huey said. "I mean, we haven't lost a match. Why would we end this momentum."

"It's good for me to play with a legend like Treat," Schnur said.

That perfection continued through the second round later in the day with a straight-set victory over top seeds Roberto Maytin and Jackson Withrow.

Peliwo said Schnur and Huey were clearly a talented combination.

"If we don't put our first shots or returns perfectly in place, then they were on top of it and putting them away," he said. "They didn't give us many looks on their serves, and on their returns, they missed a few, but when they made them, it was a tough one. They didn't give us much room to play. You have to play very good tennis to beat them."

Schnur is on the rebound from shoulder surgery. Huey missed most of last year with a back injury. They said they have frequently practiced together this spring in New York and are hopeful for productive futures.

"I want to find out what my potential is, what my ceiling is," Schnur said. "I want to compete in the biggest tournaments in the world and to win them. Coming off an injury, you never really know how things will work out, but I'm just going out each day with a lot of gratitude that I can still play. We'll see where it goes."

"We've both been injured for a year now, and we're coming back and playing some tournaments," Huey said. "Hopefully, we can use this as a stepping stone to get back out there. I've played in some of the biggest tournaments in the world, and I feel like I have the ability to get back there and play some of those and do well."

At a glance

LITTLE ROCK OPEN RESULTS

At Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

Men's doubles

Quarterfinals

T. Huey/M. Schnur def. (1) R. Maytin/J. Withrow 6-4, 6-7 (7), 17-15

M. Descotte/O. Luz def. (2) L. Martinez/R. Quiroz 7-5, 6-3

H. Hach Verdugo/D. Young def. Z. Li/D. Sela 6-1, 6-2

J. Fruttero/J. Nam def. H. Johnson/Y. Johnson 5-7, 6-4, 10-2

First round

Huey/Schnur def. D. Lee/F. Peliwo 6-1, 6-1

Sports on 06/07/2019