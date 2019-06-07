Former nurse Niels Hoegel (left) talks Thursday with his lawyer Ulrike Baumann in district court in Oldenburg, Germany.

German nurse gets life term in 85 deaths

BERLIN -- Niels Hoegel liked to induce cardiac arrests in his patients by injecting them with overdoses of heart medication and other drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. Sometimes he succeeded in reviving them, but in at least 87 cases patients died, making him what is believed to be modern Germany's most prolific serial killer.

A court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg on Thursday found the 42-year-old nurse guilty of killing 85 patients, ages 34 to 96, and sentenced him to life in prison. He had earlier been convicted of two other killings.

"Your guilt is incomprehensible," presiding judge Sebastian Buerhmann said as he handed down the verdict. "I felt like an accountant of death."

Hoegel worked at a hospital in Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and another hospital in nearby Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005, and the killings took place between 2000 and 2005, the dpa news agency reported.

Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders and is already serving a life sentence. There are no consecutive sentences in the German system, but Buerhmann noted in his verdict the "particular seriousness" of Hoegel's crimes, a finding that all but ensures he will remain incarcerated after the standard 15-year term is up.

Rebels hit at troops in Syria's northwest

BEIRUT -- Syrian insurgents opened an offensive Thursday against government forces in northwestern Syria, armed opposition and a war-monitoring group said, part of a seesawing battle for control of the edge of the rebel-held territory there.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rebel offensive began Thursday afternoon with a volley of rockets and missiles lobbed at government forces in a handful of villages recently captured from the opposition on the southern edge of the rebel stronghold. The Observatory said the rebels burned tires to obstruct warplanes' vision.

The monitoring group said rebel fighters advanced in one of the villages -- Al-Jebeen -- after intense clashes. The government and its ally Russia responded with a wave of airstrikes, including dropping barrel bombs on villages nearby, the Observatory said.

A rebel umbrella group, National Front for Liberation, confirmed the offensive, saying it aimed to repel government forces.

Syrian state media outlets said the insurgents shelled homes in the northern countryside of Hama, an area controlled by government forces, causing damage. The state Syrian Arab News Agency said army units responded to the source of the rockets with artillery.

Pride march shows rifts in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- Thousands of people marched Thursday through the streets of Jerusalem in the city's annual gay-pride parade, a festival that exposes deep divisions between Israel's secular and Jewish ultra-Orthodox camps.

Some 10,000 revelers waving rainbow flags joined the carnival-like procession, as over 2,500 police officers in plain clothes, in uniform and on horseback patrolled the crowd.

"Homosexuals, lesbians, transgenders. Jerusalem is mine, too," marchers chanted.

The gay community's visibility in conservative Jerusalem draws vocal protest from members of the city's Orthodox population. Many ultra-Orthodox Jews reject the public display of homosexuality as an "abomination" that desecrates the biblical city and flouts Jewish law.

Police said they arrested 52 suspects who planned to disrupt the event, including a man carrying a knife near the parade route.

The parade passed peacefully this year, but has ended violently before: In 2015, an ultra-Orthodox extremist stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death and wounded several others. The assailant struck shortly after completing a 10-year prison sentence for stabbing participants at the 2005 march.

Paris to tighten electric-scooter rules

PARIS -- Paris is cracking down on electric scooters after a year in which startups flooded the city's streets with their vehicles.

The French capital has 12 free-floating scooter operators, more than the United States, according to a study released Thursday, and about 20,000 of the two-wheeled vehicles. Broken scooters end up in some of the city's famed gardens or are even tossed over bridges into the Seine, and the city's sidewalks have become something of a battleground between riders and pedestrians.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo says electric scooters have fallen into a legal gray zone and, after repeated complaints and a spate of injuries and near-misses, the mayor and police want to limit speeds to 12 mph in most areas, and 5 mph in areas with heavy foot traffic, and prohibit parking anywhere but designated spaces. Hidalgo also plans to limit the number of operators to three and cap the number of scooters.

The city already imposes $150 fines for riding on the sidewalk and $40 fines for blocking the sidewalk while parked. Operators are charged by the city for any broken scooters that need to be picked up by municipal workers.

