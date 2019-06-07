Grad-transfer Moss reopens recruiting

Iowa guard Isaiah Moss during an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Iowa 92-87. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Graduate-transfer guard Isaiah Moss, who committed to to Arkansas on May 15, has had a change of heart and reopened his recruitment.

Moss (6-5, 208 pounds) announced his decision on Twitter. Moss visited Kansas after his official visit to Fayetteville in May.

With Moss' departure, Arkansas now has 10 scholarship players from last season and has four newcomers, including two graduate transfers - forward Jeantal Cylla from North Carolina-Wilmington and guard Jimmy Whitt from SMU.

Connor Vanover, a 7-3 center who transferred from California, plans to apply for a waiver to play immediately while guard JD Notae, who transferred from Jacksonville, is also expected to sit out next season.

The Razorbacks are hosting former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear for an official visit Arkansas today. He's expected to leave on Saturday.

Blackshear (6-10, 250 pounds) averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Hokies in 2018-19. He helped Virginia Tech to a 26-9 record and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season.

He reportedly visited Florida on Thursday.