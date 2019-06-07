Hot Springs guilty plea earns chased driver 5-year sentence

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man who led a Garland County sheriff's deputy on a pursuit through several city streets earlier this year was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Michael Ray Brown, 28, who has remained in custody without bail since his arrest Jan. 16, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing while multiple other charges, including reckless driving, driving on a suspended driver's license, five counts of failure to stop at a stop sign and two counts of failure to stop at a red light were withdrawn.

Brown, who was on probation at the time of his arrest from felony convictions in Montgomery County, was also ordered to pay $170 in court costs. He also has a pending felony drug case in Hempstead County.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Jan. 16, around 9:45 p.m., Deputy Aaron Bowerman was traveling on Park Avenue approaching Central Avenue when he got behind a gray Hyundai Sonata and noted the license plate had expired in 2012. He conducted a check on the license plate and learned that it was registered to a green Honda, so he activated his blue lights to make a traffic stop, but the car kept going.

Bowerman said he activated his siren thinking the driver didn't notice his lights, and the car immediately sped up, turning down several streets in an attempt to lose him. He noted that the driver ran five stop signs and two red lights during the pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Brown, finally stopped at Ridgeway and Guy streets in the middle of the road and was taken into custody. Brown told Bowerman that he didn't stop because there were warrants for him in Montgomery County.

Two passengers in the car -- a man and woman, both in their 20s -- told the deputy that they tried to get Brown to stop, but he wouldn't listen to them.

