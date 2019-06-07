Hutchinson chooses prosecuting attorney

Gov. Asa Hutchinson intends to appoint Robert Presley of Crawford County as a prosecuting attorney and Sam Terry of Fort Smith as a state district judge for the Fort Smith area, the governor announced Thursday.

Presley, who has been chief deputy prosecutor in Crawford County since 2000, will replace the 21st Judicial Circuit's prosecutor, Marc McCune, starting July 1. His term will expire Dec. 31, 2020, the Republican governor said in a written statement. The judicial circuit covers Crawford County. McCune is vacating the office because he will be sworn in as a circuit judge on July 1.

Terry, who has been assistant vice president and trust officer for First National Bank of Fort Smith since 2012, will replace District Judge Gunner DeLay starting July 1 and his term will expire Dec. 31, 2020, the governor said. DeLay is vacating the office because he will be sworn in as a circuit judge on July 1.

Hutchinson said Presley and Terry will do an exceptional job in these new roles based on their backgrounds and experience.

"Throughout their careers, both have developed a deep understanding of the law and have shown integrity in the courtroom," the governor said in his written statement. "These traits will serve them and the people of Arkansas well, and I appreciate their willingness to serve."

Presley said he is proud to be able to take over for McCune, with whom he has worked for 25 years.

Presley, 58, has prosecuted more than 100 jury trials since becoming the chief deputy prosecutor in Crawford County, according to the governor's office. He also served in the Navy for 10 years as a deep-sea diver before leaving active duty to attend law school and served another 20 years as a reservist. He graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1994.

Presley will be paid $159,691 a year as prosecutor. As deputy prosecuting attorney, his salary is $96,676, according to the Arkansas transparency website.

Terry said he is humbled and grateful to be appointed as district judge and for Hutchinson to have confidence in him, and he looks forward to serving the people of Sebastian County.

Terry, 39, has experience in civil litigation, and is a former prosecutor and a former law clerk to U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III, according to the governor's office. He said he serves as chairman of the Sebastian County Election Commission and president of the board of directors of the Children's Emergency Shelter Foundation and HOPE (Helping Out Pets Everyday) Humane Society. He is a former president of the Sebastian County Bar Association.

Terry will be paid $147,084 a year as district judge for the Fort Smith District of Sebastian County.

Metro on 06/07/2019