Lambert sparkles in debut as Rockies top Cubs

CHICAGO -- Peter Lambert's major league debut exceeded even his own expectations.

Lambert allowed 4 hits over 7 innings and struck out 9, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Thursday.

"What a great day," Lambert said. "Wrigley Field. It was awesome. The atmosphere. The fans. it was crazy out there. I thought I would go out there and feel the heart pumping, but I was all right."

A 22-year-old right-hander selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick of the 2015 amateur draft, Lambert retired 11 consecutive batters during a stretch before Kris Bryant doubled with one-out in the sixth. Bryant scored on Javier Báez's two-out single.

Lambert (1-0) walked 1 and threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, ending his outing by striking out the side in the seventh. He set a Rockies record for strikeouts by a pitcher in his debut.

He also singled on his first pitch as a big league batter, using a two-tone bat to loop a fastball from Jose Quintana (4-5) to right-center field.

"He's a good athlete, even when he swings the bat -- if you really watch his mechanics are outstanding," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. "He was able to take the game he's been pitching in Triple-A and bring to the big leagues."

Lambert, from San Dimas, Calif., pitched with family looking on -- including brother Jimmy, a 24-year-old right-hander with Class AA Birmingham in the Chicago White Sox organization. He is on the seven-day injured list.

"They're my support system," Lambert said. "So I was super glad they were all able to make it out."

Lambert, 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA in 11 starts this season at Class AAA Albuquerque, was called up before the game.

"He threw great the whole game," Rockies Manager Bud Black said. "Each inning, pitches were down. He wasn't stressed in any one inning. He maintained his delivery. Maintained his fastball. Fastball, change, breaking ball, combo, behind the count changeup, high fastballs, fastballs down and away at the knees. That was great."

METS 7, GIANTS 3 Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth that sent New York over visiting San Francisco.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 1 Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz allowed consecutive home runs to Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco in the second inning of a loss to host Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 1 Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis tied its season high with four stolen bases in a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

BREWERS 5, MARLINS 1 Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 23rd home run and Mike Moustakas added two home runs to lead host Milwaukee over Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, TIGERS 1 Travis d'Arnaud homered for the first time in over 14 months, going deep twice for visiting Tampa Bay in a victory over Detroit.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 5 Mookie Betts hit a two-run home run off Danny Duffy in a four-run third inning and Boston defeated host Kansas City.

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 7 (14) Myles Straw led off the 14th inning with a triple and scored on Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly, and visiting Houston outlasted pesky Seattle.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 2 J.A. Happ pitched seven strong innings to win his fifth consecutive decision, Aaron Hicks and Gio Urshela homered, and New York beat host Toronto.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 4 Max Kepler homered three times and Jose Berrios locked up Cleveland's lineup into the seventh inning as visiting Minnesota avoided a sweep.

RANGERS 4, ORIOLES 3 Delino DeShields' single led to a key error by Chris Davis during his first game in right field in almost three years, and host Texas beat Baltimore.

Sports on 06/07/2019