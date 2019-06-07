Legend's touch felt at opening

The clouds parted, a startling C-130 flyover dropped jaws, trumpeter David B. Hooten hit all the right notes, and Thursday evening's opening ceremony for the Arnold Palmer Cup golf competition went off as planned.

Truth be told, it might have gone off better than planned.

"I'm a big believer in fate," Alotian Club founder Warren Stephens said, amazed by the turn in the weather that allowed the ceremony to take place outside.

"And I'm a big believer in divine intervention."

Stephens, who accepted Arnold Palmer's request to host this event just before Palmer's death in 2016, said he believed fate intervened on Thursday.

"I certainly believe God has more things to worry about than the weather ... at Alotian," Stephens said. "But I also have to think that Arnold Palmer, and perhaps my dad [Jack Stephens] nudged him, and said, 'Come on, give us a break.

"Arkansas' flooded, it rains all the time. You know. Let's have these clouds part, and they did. And they absolutely did."

Stephens said the fact the 48 men and women collegiate golfers participating in this Ryder Cup-style event have been able to practice uninterrupted on the hilly Roland terrain is nothing short of amazing.

"It's kind of a miracle," he said. "The weather forecast looked awful, and now it looks much, much better."

Stephens said he believes Palmer is playing a hand in it.

"Let me tell you: You get a picture of the radar, from right now," Stephens said. "You see his big hands up there. It's like he's got his hands here, and all the clouds and rain are around there.

"It's going to rain tonight. But you know what, it didn't rain on this. It rained on the last hole or two on the players today. In town it was pouring. Just pouring."

Play is scheduled to begin at 8:30 this morning, weather permitting, as 12 foursomes -- 2 men and 2 women representing the United States and the Internationals, in mixed fourball.

Saturday will feature mixed foursomes on split tees in the morning and foursomes on split tees in the afternoon.

If everything stays on schedule, the event concludes with 24 singles matches -- man vs. man and woman vs. woman -- on Sunday.

Thursday's ceremony, hosted genially by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, included remarks from golf dignitaries as well as one coach and one player from each side.

International Coach Mark Immelman from South Africa had some of the most striking comments, talking about how he, a kid from halfway around the world, could end up in a setting like the one he was perched on above the 18th green.

"I am a dream realized," said Immelman, the older brother of 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman. "I am the personification that anything is possible."

Immelman, the head coach at Columbus State in Georgia for 18 years, had praise for Stephens, as well as course superintendent Justin Sims.

"This place is like sensory overload for me and my golf team," Immelman said. "Every hole we stood on was just awe inspiring. And the conditioning of this golf course is just unbelievable.

"Our players were asked what their most memorable hole was. I saw a number of young men and women brought to no words at all.

"I'm convinced Mr. Palmer would be very happy."

Stephens, when asked about the origins of getting of the C-130 from Little Rock Air Force Base to do the flyover, said the club has been in communication with the base for some time concerning the work the C-130s do in the area.

"They practice out here a lot, and they do a lot of low-level work." Stephens said. "And we've told them, our membership loves that. You guys are going to Iraq and Afghanistan. You do as much low-level flying as you want."

The logistics to get the flyover were not that difficult, Stephens said, but there was one thing he didn't know.

"It was great, really great," Stephens said. "I didn't know they were going to do two passings."

Past Arnold Palmer Cup results

U.S. leads all-time series 12-9-1.

2018

Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France

*U.S. defeated International, 38.5-21.5

*First time for women to compete

2017

Atlanta Athletic Club

Johns Creek, Ga.

U.S. defeated Europe, 19.5-10.5

2016

Formby Golf Club, Formby, England

Europe defeated U.S., 18.5-11.5

2015

Rich Harvest Farms

Sugar Grove, Ill.

U.S. defeated Europe, 18-12

2014

Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton-on-the-Hill, England

Europe defeated U.S., 18.5-11.5

2013

Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington, Del.

U.S. defeated Europe, 20.5-9.5

2012

The Royal County Down Golf Club

Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Europe defeated U.S., 13.5-10.5

2011

The Stanwich Club, Greenwich, Conn.

U.S. defeated Europe, 13-11

2010

Royal Portrush Golf Club

Portrush, Northern Ireland

U.S. defeated Europe, 13-11

2009

Cherry Hills Country Club, Denver

Europe defeated U.S., 13-11

2008

Glasgow Golf Club, Gailes Links

Irvine, Scotland

Europe defeated U.S., 14-10

2007

Caves Valley Golf Club

Owings Mills, Md.

U.S. defeated Europe, 18-6

2006

Prestwick Golf Club

Prestwick, Scotland

Europe defeated U.S., 19-5-4.5

2005

Whistling Straits, the Irish, Mosel, Wis.

U.S. defeated Europe, 14-10

2004

Ballybunion Golf Club

Ballybunion, Ireland

Europe defeated U.S., 14.5-9.5

2003

Cassique Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

Europe defeated U.S., 14-10

2002

Doonbeg Golf Club, County Clare, Ireland

U.S. defeated Great Britain and Ireland, 15.5-8.5

2001

Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, N.J.

U.S. defeated Great Britain and Ireland, 18-6

2000

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, England

Great Britain and Ireland defeat U.S., 12.5-11.5

1999

The Honors Course, Chattanooga, Tenn.

U.S. defeated Great Britain and Ireland, 17.5-6.5

1998

Old Course and New Course

St. Andrews, Scotland

U.S. tied Great Britain and Ireland, 12-12

1997

Bay Hill Club, Orlando, Fla.

U.S. defeated Great Britain and Ireland, 19-5

Sports on 06/07/2019