Man killed in northeast Arkansas highway wreck, officials say

A northeast Arkansas man was killed Thursday in a highway crash after he pulled into the path of another car at an intersection, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 40-year-old Brandon Provow of Pocahontas was traveling east on U.S. 67B around 1:30 p.m. when he failed to yield for an oncoming vehicle near Walnut Ridge.

Police said the other driver's Volvo smashed into the driver's side door of Provow's 2006 Ford Mustang.

He suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

A report released Friday didn’t list any other injuries.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

At least 192 people have been killed in wrecks along Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.