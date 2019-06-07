NBA bans Warriors' minority investor

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry (middle) points out a fan that shoved him to referee Marc Davis during the second half of Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. That fan turned out to be Golden State Warriors minority investor Mark Stevens, who was fined $500,000 Thursday and banned from attending games and team activities.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The NBA has banned one of the Golden State Warriors' minority investors, Mark Stevens, from attending games and team activities for one year, and fined him $500,000, for "pushing and directing obscene language" toward Toronto guard Kyle Lowry on Wednesday.

Stevens was ejected from the game after shoving the left shoulder of Lowry, who had landed in the front row of seats at Oracle Arena in the fourth quarter as he attempted to save a ball that was going out of bounds.

"A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league," Mike Bass, the NBA's executive vice president for communications, said in a statement Thursday. "As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games."

Hours before the league issued its statement Thursday afternoon, the Warriors had announced that they would not allow Stevens to attend any more games during the NBA Finals pending their own investigation. The team later said he had been suspended indefinitely from all team-related activities.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the Warriors said in a statement Thursday. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game."

In a television interview with ESPN after the game, which Toronto won to take a 2-1 series lead, Lowry called for Stevens to be barred "forever" from attending NBA games.

"The fans have a place; we love our fans," Lowry told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "But fans like that shouldn't be allowed to be in there because it's not right. I can't do nothing to protect myself.

"But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games forever."

The league office is investigating the incident, and the Warriors, in their statement Thursday, said that a "review of this matter is ongoing."

Lowry told The Associated Press after Toronto's victory that Stevens also cursed at him. Stevens was ejected after Lowry complained to game officials.

Before the finals began, at his annual state-of-the-league news conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league had "redoubled our efforts" to better regulate fan conduct.

In a statement Thursday, Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said the union was "monitoring both the Warriors' and the League's continued investigation into this matter and anxiously await their conclusions and response."

"The NBPA has previously expressed its support of a 'zero-tolerance' policy with respect to verbal and/or physical assaults perpetrated against Players," Roberts said. "Stevens' status as a member of the ownership group does not alter that view."

According to his biography on the website of S-Cubed Capital, his family office, Stevens is a longtime partner with Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's leading venture capital firms. Before Sequoia, Stevens had worked at Intel.

Forbes recently estimated his fortune at $2.3 billion.

Sports on 06/07/2019