GOLF

Bradley leads by 1

Keegan Bradley had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday at Hamilton, Ontario. Bradley was convinced that his clubhouse lead would not withstand the afternoon groups, but it did. Roberto Castro of the U.S., was the only player that teed off in the second wave to reach second, tying Nick Taylor, Ireland's Shane Lowry, South Korea's Sungjae Im and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen. Taylor of Abbotsford, British Columbia, led the Canadian contingent, shooting a 6-under 64. Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies in a row to open his back nine at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Three-way tie

Vince Covello, Ben Martin and Matt Harmon were tied for first place at the end of the first round Thursday of the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-AM at Greer, S.C. Covello and Martin each shot an 8-under 63 on the Thornblade Club course and Harmon had an 8-under 64 on the Cliffs Valley course. Both courses will be used today and the Thornblade Club course will be used by all over the weekend. Chris Baker and Justin Lower were one stroke behind; both played the Cliffs Valley course. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69 at Cliffs Valley. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) had a 69 at Thornblade. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot even par at Thornblade along with Matt Atkins (Henderson State). Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73 at Cliffs Valley. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) had a 3-over 74 at Thornblade.

FOOTBALL

Wentz, Eagles agree

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal announced Thursday night adds four years to Wentz's rookie contract. Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. The extension is worth $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Wentz has thrown for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating.

Jewelry missing

Hollywood, Fla., police said two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le'Veon Bell's home. Police said Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell's girlfriends. Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. The items were valued at $520,000. Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March that included $35 million guaranteed. He sat out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.

BASKETBALL

Ex-coach sentenced

A judge in New York has sentenced a former assistant basketball coach at the University of Arizona to three months in prison and two years of probation for his role in a college hoops corruption scandal. Emanuel "Book" Richardson was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Manhattan. Richardson had pleaded guilty earlier this year to accepting $20,000 in bribes from an aspiring business manager for pro athletes. Richardson, 46, and three other assistant basketball coaches at major programs were charged in 2017 with abusing the trust of NBA-bound players by accepting bribes to steer them to favored managers and financial advisers. A letter to the court from the University of Arizona said Richardson's conduct had damaged the school's reputation. It said the case could result in serious sanctions and penalties from the NCAA.

Nets, Hawks trade

A person with knowledge of the details said the Brooklyn Nets have traded guard Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal that will clear additional salary cap space. The Nets will get forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until July 6. Brooklyn will hope to have secured at least one high-profile commitment in free agency by then. The Nets were already in position to be able to afford a max player and by moving Crabbe's $18.5 million salary for 2019-20, more money will become available to them. The trade was first reported by ESPN.com.

HORSE RACING

27th Santa Anita death

A 27th horse has died since Santa Anita opened its meeting on Dec. 26 after the colt River Derby sustained a catastrophic injury while training Wednesday morning. After six weeks without a death, there have been four fatalities since May 17. River Derby, an unraced 2-year-old bought in March for $50,000 at a sale in Florida, fractured a shoulder while galloping, according to his trainer, Ruben Gomez. The horse was euthanized at a clinic in Chino, Calif., so it was unclear whether the death would technically be called a Santa Anita fatality. However, Mike Marten, California Horse Racing Board spokesman, said "in the interest of full transparency, we will be treating it as an on-track training death and do a full necropsy and count it in the statistics." The death of River Derby was the second for Gomez, who had Derby Treasure, a 4-year-old filly, go down on Jan. 11 in a $30,000 maiden claiming race. She was winless in eight starts before that race.

BASEBALL

Bishop lacerates spleen

Seattle Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop has been hospitalized in Seattle after suffering a lacerated spleen from being hit by a pitch last week while playing in Class AAA Tacoma. Seattle Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Bishop had some procedures done on Wednesday and he remains hospitalized. Bishop was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after the extent of his injury was revealed. Servais said doctors want to keep an eye on Bishop and he'll likely be in the hospital another day or two. Bishop, who hit .284 in 84 games last season for the Class AA Arkansas Travelers, started in center field for the Mariners on Tuesday night before realizing something was wrong and leaving the game in the fourth inning.

Bees halt practice

The Oakland Athletics canceled batting practice at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday after a pesky swarm of bees took the field. The A's could have hit despite the bees, but Manager Bob Melvin decided to skip it, saying he didn't want anybody to get stung before the series finale. The grounds crew in Orange County removed the bees shortly after they gathered around one of the pitching screens on the field. The Los Angeles Angels already had decided to skip batting practice after the teams played the longest nine-inning game in Angel Stadium history Wednesday night.

SOCCER

U.S. drops Sargent

Josh Sargent has been dropped from the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup after being picked to train with the national team instead of joining the Americans at the Under-20 World Cup. The 19-year-old forward failed to convert any chances in Wednesday's 1-0 exhibition loss to Jamaica and was among seven cuts Thursday. The U.S. has another exhibition against Venezuela on Sunday at Cincinnati and opens its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minn. It will be the Americans' first competitive match in 20 months. They face Trinidad on June 22 at Cleveland and complete group play against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kan.

TRACK AND FIELD

Record 200 in Rome

Michael Norman clocked a world-leading time in the men’s 200 meters to edge out fellow American Noah Lyles at the Golden Gala meet in Rome on Thursday. Norman’s time of 19.70 seconds was also a meet record at the Diamond League event and a personal best, who was just two hundredths of a second ahead of Lyles. Alex Quinonez of Ecuador was third in 20.17. In the women’s 100 meters, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica also ran the fastest time of the year as she came from behind to beat triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith in 10.89. The British athlete was 0.05 seconds behind Thompson. Aleia Hobbs of the United States was third in 11.12. There were also world-leading times in the men’s 800 and 5,000 and the women’s 1,500. A photo decision was needed to conclude that Donavan Brazier of the U.S. had beaten Nijel Amos with a time of 1:43.63 in the 800. Amos appeared to run out of steam as they approached the line and Brazier surged ahead to win by two hundredths of a second. Brandon McBride of Canada was third in 1:43.90. Telahun Haile Bekele also came from behind to edge out fellow Ethiopian Selemon Barega in the 5,000 with a personal best of 12:52.98. Barega finished in 12:53.04, with compatriot Hagos Gebrhiwet third in 12:54.92. In the women’s 1,500, world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia eased home in a world-leading 3:56.28 to beat Britain’s European champion Laura Muir and compatriot Gudaf Tsegay. Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad ran 53.67 in the women’s 400 hurdles to beat fellow American Shamier Little by 0.73 and Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic by 1.15. Sergey Shubenkov, who won the Diamond Trophy in 2018 and 2017, edged out Andrew Pozzi and Antonio Alkala in the men’s 110 hurdles. The three were separated by just four hundredths of a second. In the women’s 400, Salwa Eid Naser again proved she is the one to beat as she outpaced Shericka Jackson and Stephenie Ann McPherson to clinch her 14th victory in her past 15 races at the distance.

