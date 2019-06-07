Report: Former Razorback Keuchel goes with Braves

Former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Braves. The deal was first reported by The Athletic, with subsequent reports indicating it’s a one-year, $13 million deal, pending a physical.

The Braves, surprise champions of the National League East a year ago, were outspent and outmaneuvered by division rivals Washington, Philadelphia and New York this winter, and their rotation deficiencies, in particular, were more than evident one-third of the way through this season. They ranked 17th in the majors in rotation ERA entering Thursday (4.38), making their need for Keuchel as plain as any team in the game.

Even the Braves' stellar young arms, Mike Soroka and Max Fried, are likely to be dealing with innings limits later this season, and with the Braves battling the Phillies for supremacy in the division, the Braves needed reinforcements for the summer months and beyond.

The New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins were the other contenders known to be in pursuit of Keuchel. As with veteran closer Craig Kimbrel, Keuchel's initial trip through free agency was hampered by baseball's compensation rules, which would have cost the team that signed him a 2019 draft pick.

However, that compensation disappeared as of Monday, with the arrival of the draft, which sparked a new round of interest in both pitchers. Kimbrel, also 31, agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young winner, went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA for the Houston Astros last season, with his strikeout rate -- never high to begin with -- down significantly, and his WHIP up sharply from the dominance he showed earlier in his career.

But Keuchel is also 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 career playoff appearances (nine of them starts) across three different postseasons -- which undoubtedly appealed to the Braves, who lost in four games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's division series.

