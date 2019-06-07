Rogers man held in sex-assault cases

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man has been arrested on rape and attempted-sexual-assault charges on accusations that he attacked two people to whom he had offered rides, police said.

Abhey Mendoza-Anaya, 37, was arrested Wednesday after police investigated two reports of sexual assault. The first incident, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, was reported to police April 6.

The person filing the report said a man approached as the person was leaving a Fayetteville nightclub and offered a ride.

The filer reported that the driver tried to get the victim to commit a sex act in the car, but the victim was able to escape.

In the second incident reported May 5, the person filing the report said the person was waiting for a car from a ride-sharing service and got into a vehicle believing it was the hailed one. The victim reported passing out during the trip and awaking to find the driver attempting to commit a sex act.

The victim reported pushing the driver away and that the driver then took the person to a home where the person got out of the vehicle.

Police said evidence from a video surveillance tape showed the vehicle in the second incident, and an officer identified the driver as Mendoza-Anaya. Mendoza-Anaya reportedly admitted giving rides to both people but said the sex acts were consensual.

