Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Urbana shooting leaves man dead

Today at 2:17 a.m. 0comments

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the unincorporated community of Urbana, east of El Dorado.

Brandon Parker, 27, died after noon Wednesday, said Union County Coroner Stormey Primm. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Parker's body was sent for autopsy to the state Crime Laboratory, Primm said.

The second shooting victim was injured and taken to Medical Center of South Arkansas. The second victim has since been released, Sheriff Ricky Roberts said.

The second victim's name has not yet been released.

Roberts said the shooting is under investigation.

Metro on 06/07/2019

Print Headline: Urbana shooting leaves man dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT