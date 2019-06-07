Urbana shooting leaves man dead

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the unincorporated community of Urbana, east of El Dorado.

Brandon Parker, 27, died after noon Wednesday, said Union County Coroner Stormey Primm. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Parker's body was sent for autopsy to the state Crime Laboratory, Primm said.

The second shooting victim was injured and taken to Medical Center of South Arkansas. The second victim has since been released, Sheriff Ricky Roberts said.

The second victim's name has not yet been released.

Roberts said the shooting is under investigation.

