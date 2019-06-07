Voodoo rocker Dr. John dies

Dr. John performs at the House of Blues in New Orleans in February 2006. “Dr. John was a true Louisiana legend,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

NEW ORLEANS -- Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.

In a statement released through his publicist, the family said Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died "toward the break of day" of a heart attack. They did not say where he died or give other details. He had not been seen in public much since late 2017 when he canceled several gigs. He had been resting at his New Orleans area home, publicist Karen Beninato said last year in an interview.

"Dr. John was a true Louisiana legend," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. "He showed the world Louisiana's rich musical heritage, and his passion for music has left a mark on the industry unlike any other."

Drummer Ringo Starr was among the first musicians to weigh in on Twitter. "God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family I love the doctor peace and love," the Beatles legend tweeted.

His spooky 1968 debut "Gris-Gris" combined rhythm 'n blues with psychedelic rock and startled listeners with its sinister implications of other-worldly magic, employing a piano style both rollicking and haunting. He later had a Top 10 hit with "Right Place, Wrong Time," collaborated with numerous top-tier rockers, won multiple Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A white man who found a home among black New Orleans musicians, he first entered the music scene when he accompanied his father, who ran a record shop and also fixed the P.A. systems at New Orleans bars.

Rebennack, who'd long had a fascination with occult mysticism and voodoo, told friend and mentor Harold Battiste about creating a musical personality out of Dr. John, a male version of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen.

In his memoir, Rebennack said he drew inspiration from New Orleans folklore about a root doctor who flourished in the mid-1800s.

Battiste, in a 2005 interview, recalled, "It was really done sort of tongue-in-cheek."

But Dr. John was born and Rebennack got his first personal recordings done in what became "Gris-Gris."

In the years that followed, he played with The Grateful Dead, appeared with The Band in director Martin Scorsese's The Last Waltz documentary, jammed on The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street album and collaborated with countless others -- among them Earl King, Van Morrison and James Booker.

