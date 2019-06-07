West Point cadet dies in rollover

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- A vehicle loaded with West Point cadets on summer training overturned in rough, wooded terrain Thursday, killing one cadet and injuring several others, according to the U.S. Military Academy.

The tactical vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned around 6:45 a.m. as it was headed to a land navigation site as part of standard summer cadet training, said West Point's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams.

The two soldiers were injured along with 19 cadets in next years graduating class. Williams said none of the injuries was life-threatening. Injuries included broken arms and facial abrasions, an official with the hospital at West Point said.

Officials were notifying relatives and did not release the identity of the cadet who died.

Helicopter footage from WNBC showed a truck flipped over in a wooded area. The rollover occurred on a firebreak road as the vehicle was leaving Camp Natural Bridge, where trainees live during the summer, academy spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt said.

The investigation is continuing, Williams said, adding, "We don't know the details of how the accident actually happened."

The "light medium tactical vehicle" that rolled over has a 5-ton payload and an extended bed, according to West Point.

Prison gang killed outside, U.S. says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang were charged Thursday with directing killings and drug smuggling from within California's most secure prisons, U.S. prosecutors said.

The charges detail five slayings and accuse an attorney of helping smuggle drugs and cellphones to aid the white-supremacist gang.

Sixteen Aryan Brotherhood members and associates are accused of running the criminal enterprise using contraband cellphones, encrypted chats, text messages, multimedia messages and email.

Among them are nine current inmates charged with racketeering, conspiracy and other charges, and seven people outside prison accused of assisting the gang in activities in Las Vegas and as far east as Missouri and South Dakota. Two of those, cellmates Ronald "Renegade" Yandell, 56, and William Sylvester, 51, also are accused of using smuggled cellphones to direct heroin and methamphetamine trafficking in California

$21M for Alabama college in dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The University of Alabama is considering whether to return $21.5 million donated by a philanthropist who recently called on students to boycott the school over the state's new abortion ban.

Hugh Culverhouse Jr., a 70-year-old real estate investor and lawyer, says he has no doubt this is about his abortion remarks. In September, he was lauded as a "special person" for the donation by the school, which renamed the law school in his honor.

The dispute began after Alabama passed a law making abortion at any stage of pregnancy a crime punishable by 10 years to life in prison for the provider, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

"I don't want anybody to go to that law school, especially women, until the state gets its act together," Culverhouse said in an interview.

But Alabama officials have said the dispute has to do with his attempts to dictate how his donation is to be used. University administrators and trustees did not respond Thursday to requests for comment.

