Americans get special dinner talk

U.S. Coach Scott Limbaugh had a treat for the American team after Thursday's team dinner, and that was before the players got to eat their dessert.

A FaceTime conversation with PGA Champion and former Arnold Palmer Cup member Justin Thomas awaited the group after dinner.

Palmer Cup report

"Coach got up and talked, then we went to get dessert," Texas A&M's Chandler Phillips said. "We were just sitting at the tables, and he said, 'Hey, somebody wants to talk to you,' and there was Justin."

Limbaugh recruited and coached Thomas while the pair were at Alabama, and he said the two remain close today.

Phillips said the 2017 FedEx champion spoke to the team for a couple of minutes. Though the conversation was brief, Phillips said Thomas' words stuck with the group.

"He just said good luck and that this week wasn't just about the golf," Phillips said. "It's about friendship and having fun while playing golf. It was pretty cool."

Up or down?

There aren't too many things the Alotian Club doesn't think about when handling a top amateur tournament, but Friday's opening round of the Arnold Palmer Cup did produce one blip.

Standard bearers -- volunteers assigned to each group who carry a scoreboard to inform competitors' scores -- were missing up and down designations during Friday's matches.

The standard bearers were only armed with numbers to indicate scores of their respective groups. For instance, a team that was 3 down was indicated with a red 3, red being indicative of a negative. If a team was 2 up, for example, it would be indicated by a black 2. During one match, a 4 wasn't available to show that a team was 4 down, so the standard bearer relied on a 2, 1 and 1 to display the score.

Alotian Club officials say up and down indicators will be available today.

Alotian odyssey

International Coach Mark Immelman spoke emotionally during Thursday's opening ceremony, saying the Alotian Club was so beautiful that it caused "sensory overload" for some members of the International side.

Immelman did not back off those remarks on Friday.

"Each hole in itself is an adventure," he said. "The conditioning. The atmosphere. It checks every box."

An 'Open' mind

Former LSU golfer Luis Gagne (San Juan, Costa Rica) is playing in his final amateur event before making his professional debut next week at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open.

Gagne teamed with Duke golfer Ana Belac (Portoroz, Slovenia) in Friday's mixed four-ball competition, a match the International team won 4 and 3 over the United States team of Quade Cummins (University of Oklahoma) and Ann Parmerter (Dallas Baptist University).

Gagne said he knows what's ahead of him, but said he's having no trouble focusing on the task at hand.

"It's just part of it," Gagne said. "This is a great event, and I really enjoy being here. It's awesome having a great teammate like Ana. There's just a lot of cool people. Pretty easy to stay in the present out here. Beautiful course. Real good time.

"I'm really looking forward to next week, but I'm going to try to do something cool out here first."

How'd that happen?

Former Dallas Baptist golfer Ann Parmerter managed to smile early Friday afternoon despite making a mistake that put her and teammate Quade Cummins in a hole they could not climb out of.

The team of Parmerter and Cummins trailed International golfers Ana Belac and Luis Gagne by two holes when all four hit darts into the short par-4 13th hole, which played 375 yards for the men and 355 for the women.

Cummins, the farthest out, slid his birdie putt past, but Gagne nailed his putt from 10 feet, leaving it up to Parmerter to halve the hole from about 8 feet.

But Parmerter inexplicably picked up her ball, and the hole was awarded to the International side.

"It was a brain fart," she said. "I'm just used to picking them up. Part of me thinks we lost the match because of that. I won't ever do that again."

Matches connect

Friday's mixed four-ball didn't require as much teamwork as this morning's mixed foursomes, where the men and women will hit alternate shots.

But three of the four competitors in the 9:45 a.m. grouping of Quade Cummins-Ann Parmerter and Ana Belac-Luis Gagne enjoyed the format.

"We played our games as much as we could," Belac said.

"We had great communication," Gagne said.

Parmerter said she and Cummins are both aggressive players.

"He's really good off the tee, and I'm really good on approaches," she said. "He's a really good putter, too. If he was in trouble, I'd back off and take a good line. After that front nine, we had to keep pressing down and make some birdies."

A 4-and-3 victory was the result for the duo of Belac and Gagne.

"I think it matters how you mesh the players together," Parmerter said. "The coaches, I know, thought really hard about who they wanted to pair with who.

"I love it. It's a very fun way to play golf."

UCA ties

The University of Central Arkansas has ties to the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Former UCA standout Pep Angles played in the event in 2014 in England and again in 2015 at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois.

Angles, who is currently on the European Tour, defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a four-ball match in 2014 to help the International team to a 18.5-11.5 victory. DeChambeau is currently ninth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Angles also teamed with World No. 12 Jon Rahm for a match against Ollie Schneiderjans and Beau Hossler in 2015, but the U.S. came out with an 18-12 team victory. Angles' team captain that year was Jean Van de Velde, known for his late collapse in the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie.

Angles was a four-time All-Southland Conference selection, and three-time SLC Player of the Year and SLC Golf Student-Athlete of the Year.

Also, UCA's Louis Tomlinson represented England in the 2014 Palmer Cup along with Angles before he became a Bear. Tomlinson was the SLC Player of the Year in 2017 and the SLC Newcomer of the Year in 2016.

Sports on 06/08/2019