August trial is set in LR man's death

EL DORADO -- A trial has been scheduled for late August for a man suspected in the Oct. 7 slaying of Darris Davis of Little Rock.

Ira Baker, 25, of El Dorado will go to trial on charges involving drugs, firearms and violence on Aug. 26.

According to court documents, he faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement and an enhancement for a violent crime committed in the presence of a child; two counts of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree murder with the same enhancements; two counts of possession of firearms by certain persons; and two counts of use of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine.

He also faces charges of committing a terroristic act with an enhancement for a violent crime committed in the presence of a child, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and trafficking a controlled substance.

In October, El Dorado police responded to reports of a shooting on Stuart Street. When an officer arrived there, he found Davis on the ground. Davis was pronounced dead at a hospital.

After a manhunt, Baker was arrested about three months later in Longview, Texas.

Metro on 06/08/2019