Authorities search for missing inmate

Authorities on Friday said they were looking for an Arkansas inmate who left his assigned workplace and didn't return.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Christopher Baggett, 46, drove away from the work-release center in Luxora overnight.

Officials said he stole a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Records show Baggett had been serving an 18-year sentence stemming from a 2013 burglary conviction in Garland County. He's also had several past burglary and theft convictions.

Baggett left the Mississippi County work facility wearing gray pants, a white shirt and work boots, officials said.

Metro on 06/08/2019