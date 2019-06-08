Benton crash kills Hot Springs man

A 74-year-old man was killed and two other people were hurt Thursday when a tractor-trailer struck a car and pushed it into a pickup, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened about 12:35 p.m. along Arkansas 5 in Benton. The agency said in a report released Friday that a truck was going around a curve when its trailer crossed into oncoming traffic.

Police said the trailer hit a Toyota Camry and pushed it into the front of a Dodge Ram.

Authorities said the Camry driver, identified as Ronald Ackerman of Hot Springs, suffered fatal injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge Ram were listed as being hurt.

Police didn't identify the driver of the truck.

Officials noted rain and wet roads at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 192 people have been killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year. Officials reported at least 46 crash-related deaths last month.

Metro on 06/08/2019