Board raises doubts over spas' top doctor

The medical director of two Northwest Arkansas aesthetics clinics has no training in many of those facilities' procedures and appears on-site at each once every other month, he told the Arkansas State Medical Board on Thursday.

During an appearance requested by the board, Dr. Donald Hill of It's a Secret Med Spa in Fayetteville and Rogers said he wasn't specifically trained in cosmetic techniques such as chemical peels, injecting dermal fillers or using intense pulsed light -- a treatment used to fight aging and skin discoloration -- while supervising nurses and techs who offer those services.

Hill said his work at the offices, which specialize in cosmetic services such as laser hair removal and Botox injections, is more focused on chart review and assessing potential contraindications.

"I don't see my role as someone who would actually perform the procedure," he said.

Board members were flummoxed by the situation, questioning the doctor's ability to oversee staff members and offer expertise in that context.

"It's hard for me to understand how you can be a medical director of a clinic ... when you haven't had any training in these procedures that they're performing," board member Dr. Rhys Branman said. "I find it very problematic that you are delegating procedures to individuals who are not trained to make medical diagnoses."

Learning that Hill visited each clinic approximately once every eight weeks, board members also expressed dismay at the infrequency of his visits while he estimated that 300-400 procedures were being done per month.

They said the situation puts those patients at risk and exposes Hill to legal jeopardy.

"Why would you stake your reputation and your name on this?" Dr. Brian Hyatt, another board member, asked Hill. "What do you think the outcome for you is, if one of these goes bad?"

Earlier in the meeting, Branman, who is a cosmetic surgeon, had outlined the risks of seemingly minor procedures such as dermal fillers, which can cause necrosis or blindness if administered improperly.

The board voted to call Hill back for a "show cause" hearing at its August meeting to determine whether he had violated the Arkansas Medical Practices Act, which regulates doctors' activities in the state.

Hill, whose specialty is listed as internal medicine, apologized to the board and said "I've realized that this is something I should not be doing. ... I will not continue to do this."

Information about the clinic's practices also will be forwarded to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, as well as county sheriff's offices and the attorney general's office to look at whether the businesses ran afoul of the Arkansas Medical Corporation Act, board attorney Kevin O'Dwyer said.

It's a Secret Med Spa is a chain of clinics that includes several locations in Texas as well as two clinics in Arkansas, according to its website.

The company's director of operations declined to comment to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Hill didn't return a call Friday.

Metro on 06/08/2019