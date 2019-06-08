Chirinos cruises as Rays halt Red Sox win streak

BOSTON -- Facing four games in three days at Fenway Park, the Tampa Bay Rays were looking to Yonny Chirinos to be solid for as long as possible.

Chirinos exceeded all expectations, delivering eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball as Tampa Bay beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night.

"That was about as impressive as I've ever seen him throw. We needed that," said Kevin Kiermaier, who homered and drove in four runs. "To shut down a great offense like that is a lot easier said than done, but he went out there and did just that. He's been great for us all year, but tonight he was on another level."

Chirinos (7-2) had never gone more than 71/3 innings before stifling the Red Sox. He cruised through the first five innings on just 50 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner or hit until the sixth.

"Honestly, I wasn't even really thinking about whether they'd get a hit or not," Chirinos said through a translator. "I was out there just going batter by batter, just seeing what was going to happen. Thankfully, the results went our way."

Chirinos didn't permit a runner until he walked Brock Holt to start the sixth. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a single and Boston loaded the bases with one out, but Chirinos got out of the jam by striking out Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Rafael Devers.

Chirinos struck out six and walked two before Emilio Pagan took over in the ninth. Boston broke up the shutout with doubles by Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts.

Ji-Man Choi also homered for Tampa Bay, which didn't need much offense to front Chirinos.

The Rays tagged Rick Porcello (4-6) for 4 runs on 8 hits in 6 innings.

"Four runs in six innings, it's not good enough to win especially against a team that's got the pitching that they have," Porcello said.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 3 Mitch Garver homered and had three hits, Marwin Gonzalez matched his career high with four hits and visiting Minnesota beat Detroit.

INDIANS 5, YANKEES 2 Carlos Santana's two-run home run in the sixth inning helped rookie Zach Plesac get his first major league victory and sent host Cleveland over New York.

A'S 5, RANGERS 3 Marcus Semien hit his second home run of the game in the ninth inning, a two-run, tiebreaking shot that lifted visiting Oakland over Texas.

ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 3 (11) Robinson Chirinos hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning to lift host Houston over Baltimore.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 4 Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and two RBI, and Kansas City beat visiting Chicago to end a six-game losing streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 1 Cole Hamels threw eight innings of three-hit shutout ball, Javier Baez hit a two-run home run and host Chicago topped St. Louis.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 2 Jay Bruce hit a two-run home run, Zach Eflin threw 61/3 sharp innings and Philadelphia beat visiting Cincinnati.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a score-settling home run off Jose Urena and Atlanta defeated host Miami.

ROCKIES 5, METS 1 Ian Desmond got plunked square in the back by a pitch from New York rookie Drew Gagnon immediately after two home runs by visiting Colorado, leading to a bench-clearing scrum late in the Rockies' victory.

BREWERS 10, PIRATES 4 Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six innings and Ryan Braun hit a three-run home run, helping host Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

D-BACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2 Kevin Cron hit his first major league home run, David Peralta had a solo shot among his three hits and visiting Arizona beat Toronto.

Sports on 06/08/2019