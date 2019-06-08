Daily record

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

May 24

Charles Abernathy and Jammie Barnes, North Little Rock, son.

May 25

J. Aaron and Alicia Potts, Mabelvale, son.

May 27

Marty and Kelly Sullivan, Little Rock, daughter.

Kobe Lewis and Trinitie James, Cabot, son.

May 28

Patrick and Brooke White, Little Rock, daughter.

Johnathan Lewis Sr. and Tabitha Lewis, Little Rock, son.

May 29

Jimmy and Brittney Reed, Little Rock, daughter.

Brandon Noe and Ashley Cox, Sherwood, daughter.

Brandon and Kelsey Payton, Little Rock, son.

May 30

Daniel and Rebecca See, Little Rock, daughter.

Benjamin and Daphne Mixon, Little Rock, daughter.

Johnathan and Sydney Parrott, Ward, daughter.

Zac and Mary Harper, Lake Village, daughter.

May 31

Joshua and Natalie Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

LB Taylor III and Rhonda Smith-Taylor, Benton, daughter.

Comeron and Shaconna Davidson, Pine Bluff, daughter.

June 1

Aja Taylor, Jacksonville, daughter.

Ericka Criswell, Little Rock, son.

June 3

Anthony Thomas and Gabrelle Singleton, Little Rock, son.

Alexis Heitman, Ward, son.

Tyler and Lacey Cox, White Hall, son.

Eric Osborne and Erica Conway, Mabelvale, daughter.

June 4

Drew and Haley Loe, Bismarck, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

May 25

Tyler and Jessica Yazza, Austin, daughter.

May 27

Jason Speights and Vanessa Baugher, Sherwood, son.

May 28

Zachary Hammonds and Chelsea Paoletti, Austin, son.

May 29

James Green and Lynanne Glover, Little Rock, daughter.

May 31

Renico Simmons and Keanna Shelton, Jacksonville, daughter.

June 3

Jonathan Dale and Cherelle Fisher, North Litle Rock, son.

Diont'e Lockhart and Alicia Carter, Jacksonville, son.

Ryan and Paige Stewart, Ward, son.

June 4

Vernon White Jr. and Rowena White, Cabot, son.

Mathew Rudder and Rachel Martin, Ward, daughter.

Brandon Davis and Yashika Gupton-Davis, Little Rock, daughter.

June 5

Mjalik Coleman and Destiny Allen, Jacksoville, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

May 16

Janay Bradley, Little Rock, daughter.

May 17

Destiny Shackleford, Hensley, daughter.

May 18

Taylor Thompson and Roger Webb Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

Mallory and Aaron Coffman, Ola, daughter.

May 21

Brittany and Steven Folsom, Jacksonville, daughter.

May 22

Anre' Reynolds and Kenneth Enlow.

June 3

Ashley and Ricardo Pichardo, Bismarck, son.

June 4

Nikki and Anthony Patterson, North Little Rock, son.

Valesha Elam and Rodgerick Moore, North Little Rock, son.

June 5

Lynette Paraham, Little Rock, son.

Marriage Licenses

Erik Wilkinson, 32, and Erica Daniell, 27, both of Little Rock.

Collin Clarke, 24, of Cabot, and Alexa Katausky, 29, of Austin.

Gustavo Quiroz, 23, and Fatima Guajardo, 21, both of Little Rock.

William Thomas, 42, and Sharee Jefferson, 39, both of Sherwood.

Thomas Brown, 34, and Olivia Johnson, 34, both of Little Rock.

Christoper Newell, 56, and Jane Pettit, 54, both of Little Rock.

John Huntley, 44, and Kristen Smith, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Kendall Bone, 21, and Destiny Williams, 21, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-2169 April Smith v. Kevin Williams.

19-2170 Jody Powell v. Daniel Powell.

19-2174 Rufus Long Jr. v. Sandra Long.

19-2180 Sherrion Smith v. Eric Smith.

19-2179 Melissa Thrower v. Michael Thrower.

19-2185 Stacey Hightower v. Schawnee Hightower.

19-2187 Cynthia Coleman v. Shelton Walker.

19-2188 Elwyn Holt v. Francia Holt.

GRANTED

18-4124 Rosalind Washington v. Monroe Washington.

19-1783 Chidiebere Ene v. Theresa Bowens.

