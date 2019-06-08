Escaped work-release inmate arrested in Florida, authorities say

An inmate who authorities reported Friday had escaped from a work-release center was captured Saturday in Florida, an Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman said.

Christopher Baggett, 46, drove away from a work-release center in Luxora, Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said. Officials said he left in a stolen white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies in Santa Rosa County, Fla., took Baggett back into custody, and Graves said he will be held in Florida until his extradition back to Arkansas.

Records show Baggett had been serving an 18-year sentence stemming from a 2013 burglary conviction in Garland County. He's also had several past burglary and theft convictions.