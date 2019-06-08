First Friday in SOMA

SOMA (South on Main) in Little Rock is an interesting neighborhood in downtown Little Rock. It has had a revival in the past few years and is now known for its local eateries, funky and fun stores, an alternative farmers market and now, a first Friday event. But things weren’t always so great on South Main. Things started to change in 2006 when The Bernice Garden began,

the brainchild of owner Anita Davis. What started as a seed, has blossomed into a thriving community of businesses, homes and events. New to me is their SoMa After Dark event which they are now holding the first Friday of each month. Businesses are staying open longer and special events are planned.



Last night was the opening of a new exhibit at the Esse Purse Museum--Purses with Purpose, Girl Scouts through the decades.

I was a Girl Scout as a youth, but I was also a Girl Scout leader for my daughters troop. I went with friends who were also scouts, and one was also a leader.

We had fun reminiscing about the various uniforms down the ages.

I actually ran into one of my former Girl Scout's mom,aunt, and grandmother. If you have not been to the Esse Purse Museum, you need to go. It is one of only three purse museums in the world, and is the culmination of owner Anita Davis’ dream of exploring concepts of art, history, and the feminine.

The purse collection changes all the time as do the exhibits. The Girl Scout exhibit is open until August 18. For the opening night they served--drum roll--Girl Scout cookies!



In addition to a fun museum, they have an amazing gift store with fun purses, glasses, and jewelry.

We also popped into several of the other stores in the area. I had great fun at the Argenta Bead Company.

They had an earring bar set up

and you got to make your own earrings (for free for the first pair).

I may have found a new hobby!

The night market that was planned was canceled due to the weather forecast, (and it did rain after we left), but they plan to have one next month. There was a small farmers market inside of the Green Corner Store with fresh blueberries, other vegetables and homemade bread, but there were several venues with live music, and many of the restaurants had specials for the night.



Whether you have never been or you are a regular to SoMa, mark July 5 on you calendar for the next SoMa After Dark event.

