Good day for U.S.

The International team of Alex del Rey and Karoline Stormo had their American counterparts right where they wanted Friday in their four-ball match at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The Internationals had a 3-up lead with five holes to play at The Alotian Club in Roland, but that was until the U.S. team of Vanderbilt's Abbey Carlson and Will Gordon won Nos. 14 and 17 with birdies. Then, Gordon's 18-foot birdie putt found the bottom of the cup to secure a tie to help the U.S. team to an 8-4 advantage.

Carlson said she and Gordon battled throughout to withstand some outstanding putting by their International opponents.

"They had some hot putters going, that's for sure," Carlson said. "We just kept digging and never gave up. A tie wasn't so bad right there."

Del Ray and Stormo had three birdies in the first four holes but only led 1 up. A four-hole stretch that included three birdies and an eagle left them 3 up after 10 holes. That lead held until the 14th, when the Americans won three of the last five holes, capped by Carlson's dagger on the 18th.

"It was an uphill, double-breaker," Carlson said of the tying putt. "I had a good feeling I'd make it, but they played really well."

U.S. Coach Scott Limbaugh, who also is the head coach at Vanderbilt, had his Commodores play best-ball matches in practice leading up to Friday's Carlson-Gordon pairing.

"Before the girls went to nationals and our guys went to regionals, we thought we'd see what it was like guys playing alongside girls," Limbaugh said. "It was nice to see Abbey and Will working out there as a team, then seeing Will make that big putt on 18. That was huge for a half."

U.S. Coach Mic Potter said before the event started that it would be important for the Americans to get off to a good start. They did just that with three-time Palmer Cup member Chandler Phillips of Texas A&M and two-time participant Mariel Galdiano of UCLA teaming for a 4-and-3 victory in the day's opening match against Florida State's Frida Kinjult and Northwestern's David Nyfjall, a late replacement this week for Auburn's Jovan Rebula.

"Chandler and Mariel have done this before," Potter said. "They know what it's all about. I thought it was logical them going out first."

Phillips said he and Galdiano "lit it up." If the competition was stroke play, the pair would have been 9 under for the 15 holes they played.

"Both sides played well," Phillips said. "Nine under through 15 holes for four-ball, that's pretty hard to beat. The trick is to keep it below the hole. We were hitting it well, putting it well."

On holes 7 through 11, Phillips and Galdiano were 6 under and won four of the five holes. An eagle from Phillips at the par-5 8th gave them a 1-up lead and the first of three consecutive winning holes.

"I feel like I had some moments," said Galdiano, whose eagle came after she hit a 5-iron to within 6 feet on her second shot. "Chandler was putting very well and that was helpful. It was a good stretch getting to 3 up, then 4 up, making putts, getting some momentum. It gave us some confidence.

"We were loose out there, talking to our opponents. There was no bad blood. It was a very nice round. You can tell how much Mr. Palmer had such an influence over all of this and the spirit of competition."

The U.S. also got a 4-and-2 victory from Vanderbilt's John Augenstein and Wake Forest's Emilia Migliaccio after Phillips and Galdiano, while Texas freshmen Cole Hammer and Hailee Cooper won 2 and 1 in the day's final match. Hammer, a standout for the Longhorns during their NCAA national runner-up finish last week against Stanford, seemed like the perfect partner with Cooper, according to Potter.

"Cole's played a lot of golf lately, so we thought getting him there at the end would help," Potter said. "Then with Hailee, you got one of the longest hitters there among women. They just seemed to go there, not too much pressure, but something we knew they could handle."

The U.S. secured a point in the fifth match with Oklahoma State's Austin Eckroat and USC's Malia Nam when the Internationals made their only bogey of the round at the 18th. The Americans made par.

International Coach Mark Immelman was anything but downcast even though his team is trailing by four points after the first day of competition.

"Truth be told, as far as golf goes, I'm very happy with our groups," Immelman said. "We were just outplayed. No need for us to panic. There's still 48 points available over the next two days. This is just the first quarter. Kudos to the Americans. They did what they had to do. Now, it's our job to turn the momentum around."

Limbaugh agreed there is plenty of golf left to be played.

"There's a lot of points in this thing," said Limbaugh, knowing 24 points are up for grabs in mixed foursome and foursome sessions today and 24 more in singles matches Sunday. "Mic and I have known each other and competed against each other a long time. We knew we'd have good options pairing the team for four-ball, so I am very excited about the solid start. We'll need to put a little more thought into alternate shot."

University of Arkansas standouts Kaylee Benton and Dylan Kim were on the losing end of two of the U.S. three outright losses. Benton and partner Patrick Martin of Vanderbilt lost 3 and 2 to Julie McCarthy of Auburn and Sandy Scott of Texas Tech in the day's third match. Kim, playing in the penultimate match alongside Stanford's Brandon Wu, lost 1 up to Tohoku Fukushi University's Takumi Kanaya of Hiroshima, Japan, and Pepperdine's Hira Naveed by way of Perth, Australia.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Kaylee Benton (Arkansas Razorbacks) attempts a putt on the seventh hole during the Arnold Palmer Cup at the Alotian Club in Roland. Benton and her partner Patrick Martin lost their match 3 and 2 to Julie McCarthy and Sandy Scott.

Sports on 06/08/2019