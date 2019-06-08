Governor: Major disaster declaration request approved for Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday that President Donald Trump has approved a request for a major disaster declaration for the state.

Hutchinson confirmed the approval in a Twitter post shortly before 12:30 p.m., saying he submitted his request on Friday.

In his post, Hutchinson wrote that the fast action on Arkansas’ request would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide individual and public infrastructure assistance in counties affected by flooding.

"This is the 1st step in our recovery,” he wrote.

FEMA's assistance includes the Individuals and Households Program, which provides grants of up to $33,000 to eligible people whose homes sit in a federally recognized disaster area, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., noted Friday during a tour of flooding in Pine Bluff.

