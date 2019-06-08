Hint: Fouke, Arkansas

They've searched for years, and some continue to search for him. Yet he eludes all but grainy video cameras. His name is Bigfoot. And if he isn't wandering the Ozarks, maybe he's up in the Pacific Northwest. We may not know much about him, but on Wednesday, the FBI released its file on Bigfoot.

Seems in 1976 an Oregon man named Peter Byrne was able to convince the FBI to analyze hair samples he said might be from Bigfoot, according to NBC News. The man had already been searching for decades and continues to search today in spite of being over 90 years old. Talk about dedication!

We're not sure if Agents Mulder and Scully were working for the FBI in 1976. To our best recollection they started in 1993. Maybe Director Skinner had the sample tested. Either way, the hair sample turned out to belong to deer, NBC News reported.

Or at least . . . that's what the government wants us to think. Best of luck in your search, Mr. Byrne. We're rooting for ya. Maybe come search around Texarkana. We hear he might be wandering around those parts.

