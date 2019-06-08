Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Palmer Cup Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Video editorial Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

I-430 lanes to close for work on signs

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:01 a.m. 0comments

Maintenance on interstate signs in North Little Rock will require the Arkansas Department of Transportation to temporarily close some lanes Monday.

Crews will close the northbound outside lane of Interstate 430 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, between mile marker 12 and mile marker 13, near the I-430 and I-40 interchange. The work could be postponed if it rains.

Motorists will be guided by signs, barricades and traffic barrels.

Metro on 06/08/2019

Print Headline: I-430 lanes to close for work on signs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT