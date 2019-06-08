I-430 lanes to close for work on signs

Maintenance on interstate signs in North Little Rock will require the Arkansas Department of Transportation to temporarily close some lanes Monday.

Crews will close the northbound outside lane of Interstate 430 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, between mile marker 12 and mile marker 13, near the I-430 and I-40 interchange. The work could be postponed if it rains.

Motorists will be guided by signs, barricades and traffic barrels.

Metro on 06/08/2019