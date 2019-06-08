Lane closings set for U.S. 70 work

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close lanes on U.S. 70 in Garland and Saline counties so that crews can complete asphalt work, part of an overall job to widen 17.5 miles of U.S. 70 to four travel lanes and create a continuous center turn lane.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday and last about a week, weather permitting.

Eastbound lanes on U.S. 70 will alternately close daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through next Saturday within a work zone beginning about 1.5 miles west of the U.S. 70 Rest Area in Garland County to a half mile west of Woodard Road in Saline County. At least one eastbound lane of traffic will remain open during the work.

Traffic will be controlled with signs and barrels.

Metro on 06/08/2019