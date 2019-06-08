Sweden explosion injures 25 people

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda enters the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor Bensouda, on Friday June 7, 2019, sought to appeal the court’s rejection of an investigation into crimes linked to the conflict in Afghanistan by rebels, government security services and American forces. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE Pool)

STOCKHOLM — A powerful explosion ripped through two adjacent apartment buildings in a southern Swedish city Friday, slightly injuring 25 people, officials said.

The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known.

“So far, it is unclear what exploded and what the location for the blast was,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg told a news conference, adding forensic teams were still at work.

Police had no suspect and no one has been arrested.

Kim Berg, a spokesman for the region’s hospitals, said two people remain hospitalized in stable condition. Victims mainly suffered cuts from splintered and flying glass or were treated for shock.

The explosion blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in central Linkoping, about 110 miles southwest of Stockholm. One of the buildings has five stories, while the other has four.

A total of 109 apartments had their windows and balconies damaged, said Johan Edwardsson of the Linkoping municipality, adding “many won’t be able to move home tonight.”

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area as a precaution after the blast, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. The area was sealed off by police.

