Mexico signs deal, avoids U.S. tariffs, Trump tweets

Mexican migration officials and military police man a checkpoint Friday on a highway in Tapachula in Chiapas state, ready to apprehend people crossing the border from Guatemala.

President Donald Trump said he would drop plans for tariffs on Mexico that he had been threatening to impose since last week after the country promised new steps to stem an influx of illegal migration into the U.S.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump said in a tweet Friday night. "The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."

Under the deal, Mexico will expand deployment of its National Guard throughout the country, prioritizing its southern border, according to a joint statement from the two countries. Asylum seekers who cross into the U.S. will be quickly returned to Mexico, where they'll wait for their claims to be resolved.

The president's decision marked a turnaround after he persistently criticized Mexico for failing to prevent Central American migrants from traversing the country to get to the U.S.

The deal pre-empts Trump's planned 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to the U.S. that the president said could increase to 25% by October.

The decision was welcomed by Republicans and others who warned that the tariffs would damage the American economy, hurt job growth and delay or altogether scuttle a trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which still needs lawmaker ratification. Mexico is the second-biggest source of U.S. imports.

"Mexico came through," said Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican opposed to the tariffs, in a tweet soon after Trump's announcement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted: "Congratulations to President [Trump] and his team for reaching an agreement with Mexico that will substantially reduce the number of illegal immigrants coming through Mexico."

Mexico said the deal was reached after several days of talks, including 12 hours of discussions on Friday.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said the resolution was fair and balanced and that the U.S. originally had made more sweeping demands than were part of the final deal.

"We reached some middle point," Ebrard said.

The tariff threat has rattled markets and prompted economists to forecast an increased risk of recession in the U.S., the world's largest economy, because trade between the U.S. and Mexico is so integrated.

Talks between the U.S. and Mexico intensified in recent days. The U.S. had demanded that Mexico begin detaining asylum seekers, while beefing up security at both the Mexico-Guatemala border and at checkpoints through Mexico between its southern and northern borders.

The number of apprehensions and people denied entry along the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising steadily. More than 144,000 people were apprehended after illegally crossing the southern border in May or were refused entry to the U.S., Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. That's the most in a single month in at least five years; the number has grown every month since January.

Trump threatened the tariffs on May 30 -- the same day the administration sent a notice to Congress to try to kick-start passage of the trade deal that Trump negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Vice President Mike Pence also spent that day stumping for the deal's passage in Canada.

Trump's tweet Friday marked a change in tone from earlier in the day, when his spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in Ireland before Trump left for the U.S.: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday."

A senior White House official had also raised the possibility that a deal could be struck by Monday.

"There's a long way to go still, that's the bottom line," Marc Short, chief of staff to Pence, told reporters at the White House.

Short said the negotiations taking place in Washington had been "wholly insufficient" Wednesday but that the White House was "more encouraged" as of Thursday.

U.S. and Mexican officials held a third day of talks Friday at the State Department trying to hash out a deal that would satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico do more to crack down on migrants. Sanders earlier said the two sides had "made a lot of progress" but not enough.

Talks had gotten off to a shaky start Wednesday, as the U.S. once again pressed Mexico to step up enforcement on its southern border with Guatemala and to enter into a "safe third country agreement" overhauling its asylum system. But as talks progressed Thursday, U.S. officials began to grow more optimistic, with Short reporting Mexican "receptivity" to potential asylum changes.

Still, he said there was "a long way to go in that particular piece."

Earlier Friday, in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would not say whether he would accept his country agreeing to be a "safe third country."

"That is being looked at," he said Friday morning during his daily news conference.

In addition, Ebrard said Thursday that his country had agreed to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to its border with Guatemala to help control the flow of migrants as part of its concessions.

A "safe third country" agreement would require Central American migrants to seek refuge in the first country they enter after leaving their homeland. For Guatemalans, that would be Mexico. For migrants from Honduras and El Salvador, that would be Guatemala, whose government held talks last week with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Any migrants who made it to the U.S. border generally would be deported to the appropriate third country. And any migrants who express a fear of death or torture in their home country would be subjected to a tougher screening standard by U.S. asylum officers.

Photo by AP/MARCO UGARTE

Migrants cross the Suchiate River between Guatemala and Mexico on Friday. As U.S. and Mexican officials continue to try to reach a trade agreement that would satisfy President Donald Trump’s insistence that Mexico take stronger steps against migrants, Mexican officials announced plans to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the border with Guatemala.

A Section on 06/08/2019