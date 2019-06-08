Naturals take wins in doubleheader

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell behind quickly to open Friday's doubleheader and then took the lead even faster.

The first seven Naturals rapped out hits in the bottom of the first inning to kick-start a 9-7 win, a doubleheader sweep and a four-game series against Springfield at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas (27-33) won the nightcap, 7-2. Both games were seven innings.

In the opener, Brady Singer, made his ballyhooed Northwest Arkansas debut but gave up three hits in the first inning that staked Springfield to a 2-0 lead.

"I thought my fastball was okay," Singer said. "I located some of them, but there were a lot of things I did wrong, obviously. I felt good going out. My body felt good. I just have to execute a few more pitches the next time."

Not to be outdone, Northwest Arkansas scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning on seven straight hits. Fleet-footed Nick Heath tripled, Khalil Lee doubled him home, Gabriel Cancel reached on an infield single, Emmanuel Rivera singled home Lee, and Anderson Miller singled in Cancel. Just like that, Northwest Arkansas led, 3-2.

Taylor Featherston kept the hit parade going, singling home Rivera before Meibrys Viloria singled home Miller.

After a strikeout, Travis Jones' sacrifice fly scored Featherston for a 6-2 cushion.

"That was incredible for them to pick me up," Singer said. "The offense has been great lately. I don't know how it was before I got here, but it's been special since I've been here. It was really good to see."

Singer allowed another run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Johan Mieses hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Singer left after 90 pitches, 60 of which were strikes, and one out short of earning the official victory in the fifth inning after Springfield scored its seventh run on a soft liner to right.

Grant Gavin and Yunior Marte combined to retire the final seven Springfield (23-38) batters. Gavin earned the win, striking out all four Cardinals he faced. Marte pitched a perfect seventh.

Singer was named the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year last year after leading Florida to the College World Series but was eliminated with a 5-2 loss to Arkansas in which Singer took the loss against Isaiah Campbell. Friday was Singer's second start on the Double-A level and his 12th professional start after 10 at Advanced-A Wilmington.

"The lineups get deeper," Singer said. "There's a lot of good hitters in the SEC and there's some great hitters in high A, too, but now you've got seven or eight really good batters in Double-A in these lineups so the focus has to go up and the execution has to go up from high A."

Singer is considered the top prospect for the Kansas City Royals, but there is no definitive timeline for his advancement through the organization.

"We didn't really talk about a plan, the one thing they wanted me to do was go out there and compete and work my way up," Singer said. "I've enjoyed the heck out of it so far and there's really no plan, just do the best I can and compete."

The Naturals completed the double header sweep with a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

J.C. Cloney earned the win for Northwest Arkansas with six sparkling innings.

Cloney gave up just an unearned run and struck out 10.

Just like the opener, Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and Northwest Arkansas wiped it out in the bottom of the inning when Heath singled, stole second, stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

Northwest Arkansas took the lead with six runs over the next four innings.

SHORT HOPS

• Khalil Lee had a great day with four hits in the doubleheader and three walks in eight trips at the plate.

• The Naturals stole eight bases in the twinbill with four in each game to increase their total for the season to 108, which leads all of the Minor Leagues.

• The two teams combined for eight runs on 10 hits in the first game in the first inning, which took 39 minutes to complete.

