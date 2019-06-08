YANKEES

Gregorius returns

CLEVELAND -- Didi Gregorius is back at shortstop for the New York Yankees, who are winning despite a slew of major injuries.

Gregorius had Tommy John surgery in October, shortly after he injured his right elbow in the playoffs against Boston.

Gregorius, 29, batted .268 last season with a career-high 27 home runs and 86 RBI. Beyond his offensive stats, Gregorius plays Gold Glove-caliber defense and is New York's best all-around player. His return balances a lineup missing several key players, including injured All-Star slugger Aaron Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone said he will ease Gregorius back by not playing him every day.

To make roster space for Gregorius, the Yankees optioned infielder Thairo Estrada to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day injured list.

MARINERS

OF Haniger on IL

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Seattle Mariners have placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day injured list and selected right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott from Class AAA Tacoma.

Seattle announced the roster moves before opening a road trip against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Haniger suffered a ruptured testicle after a foul ball bounced up and hit him during Thursday's game against Houston. Haniger finished the at-bat but was eventually replaced.

It's the second unusual injury in Seattle's outfield this week. Braden Bishop landed on the injured list due to a lacerated spleen suffered after he was hit by a pitch in the minors. Haniger is struggling at the plate, hitting just .220.

Scott, 27, will make his major league debut in his first appearance and become the first South African pitcher to appear in the majors when he does. Scott was 3-2 in 19 appearances in the minors this season. He is a native of Johannesburg.

ROCKIES

Blackmon, Davis return

NEW YORK -- The surging Colorado Rockies just got two All-Stars back from the injured list.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon and closer Wade Davis were activated Friday before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Blackmon was expected to start Friday. Davis was ready to pitch the ninth inning if needed.

Blackmon had been sidelined since May 24 with a strained right calf, while Davis had been out since May 19 with a left oblique strain.

Even without both three-time All-Stars, the Rockies had won nine of 11. They went 8-2 after Blackmon was placed on the IL, and 11-4 with Davis unavailable.

To make room on the roster, Colorado optioned second baseman and outfielder Garrett Hampson to Class AAA Albuquerque and designated left-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.

ANGELS-MARINERS

Ohtani vs. Kikuchi

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani's first major league showdown with Yusei Kikuchi is expected to happen this weekend.

Los Angeles Angels Manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday he expects Ohtani to be in the lineup when Kikuchi pitches for the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium tonight.

The matchup would pit the Angels' American League Rookie of the Year against the Mariners' new left-hander for the first time in the majors. They faced each other five times in Japan's top league.

Ohtani often gets days off against left-handed pitchers, but Ausmus said his designated hitter "probably will" hit against Kikuchi this weekend, "unless something happens between now and then."

Ausmus disappointed many Japanese fans last week when he kept Ohtani out of the lineup in Seattle while the Angels faced Kikuchi.

Ohtani wasn't yet back from Tommy John surgery when Kikuchi faced the Angels for the first time April 20.

Ohtani, 24, and Kikuchi, 27, attended the same high school in Japan, but never played on the same team.

MLB

Cubs, Cards in London

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball's first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium on June 29-30.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement Friday "this is yet more evidence that London is open to hosting the biggest and best sports teams from around the world."

Sports on 06/08/2019