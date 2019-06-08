GOLF

Kuchar, Brown lead

Brandt Snedeker tied the RBC Canadian Open record with a 10-under 60 as an early starter, and was one stroke behind co-leaders Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown after two rounds at Hamilton, Ontario, Golf and Country Club. Brown and Kuchar shot 7-under 63s in the afternoon on the hilly course with sloping greens and head into the weekend at 12 under. Nick Taylor shot a 5-under 65 and was tied with Snedeker at 11 under. Webb Simpson was another stroke back at 10 under after a second-round 64. Brooks Koepka, fresh off his PGA Championship victory, followed an opening round 70 with a 4-under 66 and was at 4 under heading into the weekend. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Lee6 shares lead

Jeongeun Lee6 got right back to work after winning the U.S. Women's Open last weekend. Coming off her first major title, Lee6 shot an 8-under 63 to grab a share of the lead after Friday's opening round in the LPGA Tour's ShopRite Classic at Galloway, N.J. Lee6 posted an eagle and nine birdies to go along with three bogeys. Her two-putt birdie at her last hole, the par-5 ninth, moved her into a tie for first place with Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand. Lexi Thompson, the top American in the world rankings who tied for second in last week's Open, shot a 64. She was part of a three-way tie for third with rookies Kristen Gillman and Muni He. Two-time champion Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and crowd favorite Paula Creamer were in a pack at 67. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69.

Ventura out front

Kristoffer Ventura shot a 10-under 62 to take a 1-shot lead Friday at the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-AM at Greer, S.C. Ventura was at 14-under 129 and completed his round before play was suspended because of lightning. Rhein Gibson was one stroke behind in second place. Jonathan Randolph was 11 under and alone in third heading into the weekend. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 34th place at 6 under through 7 holes. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is 4 under after shooting a 7-under 65. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is 1 under after a 71. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is 1 under through four holes. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) is even through four holes. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) is even through three holes.

FOOTBALL

Texans fire GM

The Houston Texans have abruptly fired General Manager Brian Gaine less than 18 months after he took the job. The team announced the move Friday with a statement from team owner Cal McNair, who said only that "while the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of the organization in our quest to build a championship team." Gaine was hired to replace Rick Smith in January 2018. The Texans went 11-5 in his first season in charge after he spent the 2017 as vice president of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills. Senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen will run the team's football operations while the Texans search for a new general manager.

Hill probe halted

A prosecutor said he is no longer actively investigating a criminal case against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill involving alleged injuries to his 3-year-old son. Johnson County Attorney Steve Howe told The Kansas City Star he would reconsider his decision if new evidence emerges against Hill, who has been suspended from the team since April 25 after a television station aired a recording of a conversation between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, about the boy's treatment. In a news conference a day earlier, Howe said he believed the boy had been hurt but would not file charges because he couldn't prove who did it. The Kansas Department for Children and Families continues to investigate the couple after police were called to Hill's home twice in March. The NFL is also conducting its own investigation. Hill has maintained his innocence. Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews declined to comment Friday.

Jets hire new GM

The New York Jets have hired Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas to be their general manager. Douglas, the Eagles' vice president of player personnel, was one of four candidates interviewed twice by New York for the vacancy. He met with team officials last Saturday and Sunday, and again earlier this week. The team announced the hiring on its Twitter page Friday night. Douglas was widely considered the favorite to land the job because he has previous work experience with Jets Coach Adam Gase, who served as the team's acting GM and was heavily involved in the search process. Douglas was Chicago's director of college scouting in 2015 when Gase was the Bears' offensive coordinator. Douglas replaces Mike Maccagnan, who was abruptly fired last month after four seasons.

Coliseum's new name

United Airlines and the University of Southern California have reached a new naming rights agreement for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to resolve criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium disrespects its role as a World War I monument. The pact announced Friday by the company and the school names the playing field, not the stadium. Starting in August, it will be known as United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The original agreement would have renamed the stadium United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, helping to fund a $315 million renovation of the nearly century-old facility, the home of USC Trojans football. The first deal was reportedly valued at $69 million and would have run for 16 years. The new agreement runs 10 years. Its terms were not released.

SOCCER

French women blank South Korea at World Cup

PARIS — France’s women took a first step to follow in the World Cup footsteps of the French men.

Wendie Renard, at 6-foot-2 the tallest player in the tournament, scored twice on headers off corner kicks, and Les Bleues overwhelmed South Korea 4-0 Friday night in a gala World Cup opener.

Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry also got goals on a cool, windy night at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain. French pop star Jain provided the pregame entertainment for the sellout crowd of 45,261, and French President Emmanuel Macron was among the spectators singing “La Marseillaise” and looking on.

France is hosting the tournament in a time when women’s teams are increasing their push for equal treatment from FIFA and other soccer governing bodies. It is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles at the same time.

Norway and Nigeria meet in the other Group A opener today. France faces Norway on Wednesday and Nigeria on June 17.

The world’s fourth-ranked team wasn’t tested by No. 14 South Korea. France had a 17-0 advantage in shots during the first half and 21-4 overall.

Le Sommer scored in the ninth minute off a cross from Henry and held up her hands in the shape of a heart in celebration after her 75th international goal, the earliest in a Women’s World Cup opener. South Korea has conceded the first goal in all eight World Cup games it has played.

Renard doubled the lead in the 35th from Gaetane Thiney’s corner kick as the crowd chanted “Wendie! Wendie!”

She made it 3-0 from Amel Majri’s corner kick in stoppage time with her 22nd international goal. Ten of her last 11 goals have come on headers.

Henry added her 12th international goal off a pass from Le Sommer in the 85th.

